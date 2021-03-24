Puppet Announces Puppetize Digital 2021

Conference to cover the latest trends impacting infrastructure operations, including cloud computing, policy-as-code, and scaling DevOps

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced Puppetize Digital 2021 , the virtual version of its annual community and user conference, will be held September 29 & 30. Puppetize Digital is an opportunity to share practical knowledge, network with industry experts, and learn about the latest innovations to automate infrastructure securely and at scale. This year’s virtual conference will feature industry insights from our CEO Yvonne Wassenaar, CTOs Abby Kearns and Deepak Giridharagopal, and Field CTO Nigel Kersten.



“Puppetize Digital is the key conference to attend if you want to understand the DevOps approach to automation in a hybrid cloud world. It’s an opportunity for our community and customers to share and discuss the evolving skills necessary to succeed in delivering software and services today, despite the massive shifts happening in infrastructure,” said Nigel Kersten, Field CTO of Puppet. “Puppet has seen it all, supports it all, and is deeply aware that the challenges are not just technological but cultural. Join the conversation to learn and share how your teams are working to manage the infrastructure needs required to deliver products and services more quickly and at scale, and how to do it safely, securely and within the lens of compliance and regulatory demands.”

Building on last year’s model, Puppetize Digital will remain a series of free online events spanning three regions — Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas — with an additional day of content designed to give attendees more opportunities for education, networking, and collaboration.

In addition to technical sessions, Puppetize Digital will feature networking activities, topical breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, training, and other opportunities for engagement. More speakers and presenters will be announced later in the year.

To learn more about Puppetize Digital and to sign up to be notified when registration is live, please visit puppet.com/puppetize .

Additional Resources

Learn more about Puppet

Follow Puppet on Twitter and LinkedIn

Read our blog

About Puppet

Puppet makes infrastructure actionable, scalable and intelligent. From the data center to the cloud, Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to deliver innovation and efficiency through continuous automation. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security — all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com.

Media Contact

Devin Davis

VP of Corporate Marketing and Communications @ Puppet

pr@puppet.com