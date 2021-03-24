Epiq Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Finalist for Compliance Services Innovator of the Year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Compliance Services Innovator of the Year award. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.



“We are honored to be a Compliance Services Innovator of the Year finalist in the Microsoft 20/20 partner awards,” said Roger Pilc, president and general manager for Legal Solutions at Epiq. “Our top goal is to provide smart solutions that meet the needs of our clients, no matter what regulations and changes may emerge. As the industry continues to shift, we are committed to pioneering new technologies and services to solve compliance challenges.”

Epiq has a deep bench of subject matter experts for data compliance, privacy, and security strategies as well as unmatched experience in helping clients use technology-backed solutions to ensure they are well equipped to respond to regulatory compliance needs.

At the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards to be held May 12, 2021, we will celebrate finalists in 18 categories spanning security, compliance, and identity. Epiq has been nominated as a finalist for Compliance Services Innovator of the Year.

“The pandemic has forever changed our perspective on the world, the role of technology, and how we work, learn, and live,” said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Global Security Partnerships. “In recognition of our new reality, the theme for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards this year is ‘Perspective—Through the Looking Glass.’ The awards ceremony this year will honor our security partners who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented time of change to support, secure, and protect remote workers everywhere.”

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that’s safer for people and organizations alike. This year, the industry veterans in MISA will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.