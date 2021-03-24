Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,464 in the last 365 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Day

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Investor Contact:
Alex Kane 
Praxis Precision Medicines
investors@praxismedicines.com 
617-300-8481

Media Contact:
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
Ian.stone@canalecomm.com
619-849-5388

Primary Logo

You just read:

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Day

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.