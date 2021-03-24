Verusen Appoints Andrew Vaughan Chief Technology Officer

Innovative Technology, Product and Supply Chain Executive To Help Lead, Expand, and Enhance Verusen’s Solution Offerings and Development Teams

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help continue to build upon its recent business success in delivering innovative solutions for manufacturers and businesses worldwide, Verusen , the company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to build the intelligent, connected supply chain, today announced that Andrew Vaughan has joined its senior management team as Chief Technology Officer.



In his new role at Verusen, Vaughan oversees the technology, data science, and product teams, and focuses on the strategy and execution of the company’s technology development efforts. Vaughan has 10+ years of software experience as a product and technology leader.

“Andrew brings a wealth of leadership experience across the technology, product, and supply chain spaces to the Verusen team,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen. “He has proven success building and leading productive and innovative teams and products in early and growth-stage startup environments while delivering real value at the enterprise level. Andrew embodies our core values and believes in the importance of empowering employees to create a healthy and scalable team culture,” added Noble.

Prior to joining Verusen, Vaughan was Vice President and Head of Engineering for project44, an advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. He has also held a variety of product, analytic, and engineering-focused roles at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Groupon, and Modea. Vaughan graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in Computer Science.

“I am looking forward to helping the Verusen team better serve our growing business and meet the global demand for our offerings and expertise in innovative and transformative digital AI-based supply chains,” said Vaughan. “Verusen’s innovative approach with supply chain, inventory, and procurement is an amazing opportunity for me to continue building successful, scalable SaaS technology organizations while exceeding constantly-evolving customer expectations.”

Over the past year, an increasing number of manufacturers, businesses, and investors are realizing the benefits of digitally transforming supply chains using Verusen’s technology. For example, Verusen formed an alliance with NTT Data Global Solutions Corporation to use Verusen’s cloud-based AI platform and real-time inventory data management capabilities to strengthen and optimize SAP deployments, and the company recently secured $8 million in Series A investment this year.

About Verusen

Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across many ERP instances/systems while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce inventory costs and build trust in production uptime. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. The company is based in Atlanta at the ATDC. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

PR Contact:

Greg Cross

PenVine for Verusen

greg@penvine.com

+1 925 413 5327

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8eb31450-9bcb-4f4e-a9d0-24e6e817f1ef



