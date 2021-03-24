Auris Medical to Report Second Half and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Hamilton, Bermuda, March 24, 2021 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, today announced that it will provide a business update and report its financial results for the second half and full year 2020 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Following the announcement, Auris Medical's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm Central European Time).



To participate in this conference call, dial +1-877-870-9135 (US, toll free) or +44-2071-928-338 (international), and enter passcode 5649276. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Auris Medical website at www.aurismedical.com . A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders. The Company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125, in Phase 2) and for the prevention of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201, post Phase 1b). Through its affiliate Altamira Medica, the Company is developing a nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (AM-301). In addition, Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: Sonsuvi® (AM-111) for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen® (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EARS.”

