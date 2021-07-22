Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation-It May Exceed a Million Dollars

"If your loved one is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois-especially if he served on submarines-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS , USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois-especially if he served on submarines-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation that might be in the millions of dollars. As Erik Karst is always happy to discuss mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where a when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. Unlike a surface ship-a Navy Veteran who served on a submarine would not have been able to go on deck for a breather-especially when the submarine was on patrol. If the boat was in a shipyard undergoing repairs-frequently the crew may have been required to stay on board. In this instance the asbestos exposure may have been extreme.

"A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma who served on a submarine might get a compensation package in the millions of dollars if they stayed in the navy for a decade plus-because they probably would have served on different submarines-and they may have been in more than one shipyard. The Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma we are trying to identify would have served in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s and they might be around 72 years old. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad in Illinois or anywhere in the nation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Chicago, Springfield, Rockford, Peoria or anywhere in Illinois. https://Illinois.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago: https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/cancer.

* Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago: https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.