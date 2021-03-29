Industry Supported Memorandum of Collaboration Signed for Upskilling & Reskilling Cyprus in Domain of Circular Economy

The memorandum calls for a dramatic industrial transformation to create a more environmentally resilient and sustainable consumption model

CYPRUS, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique memorandum of collaboration has been signed today by the Circular Economy Research Center ₁ of the École des Ponts Business School, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry ₂ and the Circular Economy Alliance ₃. The Circular Economy Action Plan₄, a block of the European Green Deal₅ launched by the European Commission, calls for a major industrial transformation in achieving an effective transition to Circular Economy a more viable, sustainable, and environmentally resilient production and consumption model.The Pact for Skills₆, a flagship initiative of the European Commission launched on the 10 November 2020 under the European Skills Agenda for sustainable competitiveness, social fairness and resilience stresses the importance of joining forces and in taking concrete action aiming at upskilling and reskilling the workforce in Europe. Responding to the call the trilateral collaboration agreement has been concluded today with a firm commitment to provide the workforce of Cyprus with credible, research-based knowledge in the domain of Circular Economy.The unique research and network driven capacity, born jointly by the Circular Economy Alliance and Circular Economy Research Center, will support the efforts of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure the workforce of almost 8000 enterprises of Cyprus will be equipped with the right skills to support the transition and safeguard the competitiveness of the Cyprus products and services. In this respect, a niche body of knowledge that will be released for the first time ever by the Circular Economy Alliance and the Circular Economy Research Center will be made preferentially available to the members of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.“The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry grasped early enough the essential requirement for upskilling and reskilling the Cypriot workforce as well as the alliances required with likeminded organisations,” stated the Director of Circular Economy Alliance.Background information to the agreement as well as information about the signatory parties please visit:About Circular Economy AllianceCircular Economy Alliance (CEA) brings together stakeholders with a genuine interest in the domain with a view to support the transition from a linear to a circular economy. Such transition needs to be expedited given the current scarcity of resources and severe environmental impact from the current linear model. Therefore, an alliance of stakeholders coming from industrial, academic, consumer organisations and many other backgrounds can enable this bottom-up transformation by identifying gaps, defining requirements, proposing solutions, sharing expertise in enhancing the efforts in upskilling and reskilling of people at any working level and age.