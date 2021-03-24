Equine Collaborative International, Monty Roberts, & Others Team Up in Webinar Series to Provide Scholarships for Youth
Equine Collaborative International Logo
We are very excited to have this great lineup of presenters for our first webinar series.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York-based Equine Collaborative International (ECI), Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation, Monty Roberts, Dr. Maria Katsamasis, Frank Lovato, Jr., and Bernice Ende have teamed up to produce an equine educational webinar series that begins this evening at 7:30 PM EST and opens with Katsamasis on “Rethinking Riding.”
— Phyllis Jensen, President of Equine Collaborative International
The webinar series has limited availability and access to the entire series can be purchased for one small fee $25.00 for adults or $15.00 for youth under the age of 18-years-old. Each year including 2020, ECI has held an in-person March Meet-Up in Western New York to raise scholarship funds for young equine enthusiasts in need, but in 2021 is replacing the annual in-person event with this webinar series in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very excited to have this great lineup of presenters for our first webinar series,” said Phyllis Jensen, President of Equine Collaborative International, LLC. “The diversity of their topics allows us a truly ‘something for everyone’ situation as these dedicated horse people share many years of expertise and experience.”
“We’re elated to offer such an outstanding panel of world-class speakers that will help Equine Collaborative International live up to its name by making this series available around the globe,” said Marty Irby, a Director of Equine Collaborative International, LLC and Executive Director at Animal Wellness Action. “Horse enthusiasts will have an opportunity to ask questions and our iconic American equines will be represented by one of the most diverse and talented panels assembled since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.”
Event details can be found below (All funds received will go directly to Equine Collaborative International, LLC).
REGISTER AT: www.paypal.me/eci2021
Single registration fee gains you entrance to all 6 webinars!
$25 for adult non-members $15 youth non-members
$15 for adult members $10 youth members
$0 for 2021 New Members
Please message with PayPal payment your e-mail address so you can receive the link to the webinars and if you are submitting for webinar only or for membership as well.
All presentations begin at 7:30 EST except where noted.
WED. MARCH 24 - Dr. Maria Katsamanis, RETHINKING RIDING
WED. MARCH 31 - Scott Beckstead, MUSTANGS, America’s Wild Horses and Burros, the Bureau of Land Management, History, Current Status, and the Future
WED. APRIL 7 - Marty Irby, HORSES AND THE LAW- the latest legislation, what is coming up, and how you can be effective advocating for the horse and horse business
WED. APRIL 14 - Monty Roberts, METHODOLOGY, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCES.
*****This event begins at 6:00 PM EST on 4/14/21*****
WED. APRIL 21 - Frank Lovato, Jr., EQUICIZER
WED. APRIL 28 - Bernice Ende, TRAVELS, TRIALS, AND TALK- Lady Long Rider discusses 30,000+ miles riding and setting records. Sharing her concern for others that ride and what her motivation was for riding, writing, and filming experience.
Biographies for 2021 Spring Kick-Off Presenters
Monty Roberts
Monty Roberts is a world-renowned horseman and best-selling author of several books (printed in more than fifteen languages and having sold over five million copies) on training, his relationship with horses, and the horse language that he recognized and has developed as part of his training technique. Roberts won his first rodeo trophy at age 4 and has gone on to successfully compete in the rodeo and show world, breeding championship Thoroughbred racehorses and establishing horsemanship schools at his home base in Solvang, California, and more recently online. Viewed internationally as the ‘father’ of and most profound promoter of Natural Horsemanship, Monty has been training horses for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and was recently named in People Magazine as one of Her Majesty’s top five inner circle. Monty Roberts’ presentation will include “Methodology, Training and His Experiences” and will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Marty Irby
Marty Irby is the executive director at Animal Wellness Action in Washington, D.C. Irby worked in the U.S. House of Representatives for Congressman Ed Whitfield (KY-01) as Communications Director and Science, NASA, and Agriculture Policy Advisor. In August of 2020, Irby was recognized with a commendation from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, II, for his extraordinary efforts to reduce violence in the training of horses, only the second occasion in world history the British Crown has given such a presentation. Irby served as president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ and Exhibitors’ Association from 2010-2012, where he led the charge to bring an end to the painful practice of “soring” walking horses. Prior to his presidency Irby was an 8-time World Champion equestrian rider and driver. He was named by The Hill as one of the nation’s Top Lobbyists for 2019 and 2020 and is a native of South Alabama who grew up on a horse and cattle farm in Mobile. His written works on equine protection have been published across America. Currently, Irby serves on the board of directors at Equine Collaborative International and the Organization for Competitive Markets.
Scott Beckstead
Scott Beckstead is a lifelong horseman and has fought against the slaughter of horses for human consumption and against wide-scale roundups of wild horses and burros throughout the West. He is an outspoken critic of the BLM’s current approach to mass roundups and the agency’s minimal use of humane fertility control programs in the field. In his role as the director of campaigns at Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, Beckstead continues his long history of animal welfare policy accomplishments in the state of Oregon, and on the national stage including efforts to reform inhumane wildlife management practices, factory farming, and industrial mink farming. A native of Idaho, Beckstead has taught Animal Law, Wildlife Law and Policy, and Endangered Species Act at Willamette University College of Law since 2010. Most recently, Beckstead led a program working with farmers and ranchers who adhere to more humane, sustainable, and regenerative animal husbandry practices. He served as mayor of Waldport, Oregon for five years. He lives in Sutherlin, Oregon with his wife, Jackie, their children, grandson, and a menagerie that includes dogs, cats, and a rabbit named Mr. Hobbes. Scott’s topic for the webinar will be Mustangs- America’s Wild Horses and Burros, the Bureau of Land Management, and their relationship to the horse slaughter pipeline.
Dr. Maria Katsamanis
A native of Greece, Dr. Maria is now based in Ringoes, New Jersey at her training facility, where she resides with her Marwari stallion. From there she also runs her nonprofit Friends For Pegasus. She is a trainer, international clinician, exhibition rider and author. She holds a Doctorate in Psychology and has the title of Assistant Professor at Rutgers University Medical School, has a horse program for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and has started a class for medical students teaching bedside manner using horses. Her classical dressage background encourages asking the horse for the best they can deliver, and she participated in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee as a display rider, but she resists competition as she prefers to allow the horse to be the best they can be without the constraints and directions demanded by showing. Dr. Maria introduced the world to the concept of molecular equitation with her book, “The Alchemy of Lightness” (Trafalger Square Publishing, 2013) and she travels extensively in the U.S. and abroad for clinics and demonstrations. She will speak On Rethinking Riding for her ECI Webinar and will be happy to entertain questions.
Frank Lovato, Jr.
At the age of 4 years Frank Lovato, Jr. decided to follow in his father’s boot steps and become a jockey. He left home at 14 and embarked on a journey that led him from farm hand to exercise rider, to apprentice and became a jockey in 1979. This was followed by an amazing career in racing, which included being the leading apprentice in New York, Ohio, New Jersey, and Louisiana and taking the Eclipse Award for Apprentice Jockey. Following a racing injury, Frank created a wooden horse to assist in his rehab and this went on to become the Equicizer. Focusing on the Equicizer for his presentation, Frank will talk about its development and use not only in the racing industry but in training for all riding disciplines, films and all types of therapeutic riding. In 2004 Frank was responsible for starting, Jockey World, a non-profit educational organization dedicated to providing reliable information, tools, guidance, and resources for anyone interested in pursuing a career in or having a better understanding of the racing industry. At the age of 4 years old Frank Lovato, Jr., better known as "Frankie", decided to follow in his father’s boot steps and become a jockey. By the age of 16, his dream had come true and in 1980 his first-year racing professionally, he accomplished winning the highest achievement award given in thoroughbred horse racing, as the Eclipse Award-winning Apprentice of Nation. However, in 1981, a freak racing accident left Frankie with a severely broken leg that questioned his future as a jockey. With this uncertainty, he created a contraption made of wood and springs to help him rehabilitate, train, and make an amazing comeback to racing. Years later, this wooden horse would become the Equicizer. Today, the Equicizer is used world-wide by all riding disciplines along with equine-assisted programs, therapies, and clinical therapies. Frankie's career as a jockey spanned 25 years, he has ridden over sixteen thousand races with one thousand, six hundred and eighty-seven wins. His full-time job now is the Equicizer business, where builds and sells his horses to people all over the world, from his workshop in Norwalk Ohio. On the side, Frankie created a non-profit organization named Jockey World whose mission is to help educate kids who want a career in horse racing.
Bernice Ende
Now known best as, Lady Long Rider, author, filmmaker, and rider Bernice Ende was born into a Minnesota farm family. From her father she got a can-do spirit, from her mother she got the ability to search for horizons, and from the influence of three aunts, who were suffragists, she developed the independence that led her to saddling up at fifty years of age and riding off to visit her sister…2,000 miles away. One ride led to another, and Bernice has ridden over 30,000 miles encouraging women to have a voice, be independent and remember the great women who struggled as suffragists for the rights of females that exist today. She speaks plainly about the trials and tribulations presented by long rides and will answer questions at the end of her presentation.
Equine Collaborative International, Inc. a 501( c ) 3 charitable non-profit organization. Empowering the Equine Community Through Cooperation and Education. Pro and non-pro horse persons coming from every discipline and interest to advocate for the horses and horse businesses to keep the industry moving in a positive direction. We look forward to serving you in your individual horsemanship journey and hope that you will join us and participate in our quest to help others. www.equinecollaborative.org
Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.
Barbara Moore
Equine Collaborative International
+1 716-912-2100
email us here
