National Floors Direct on Choosing The Right Flooring for Your Next Project
National Floors Direct is a nationally recognized installer of high-quality flooring and carpet.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY // EINPRESSWIRE // March 24, 2021 -- National Floors Direct is a nationally recognized installer of high-quality flooring and carpet. What separates National Floors Direct from other flooring installers is competitive prices, their commitment to dealing only in Healthy Home Certified products, their cumulative 75 years of experience, and National Floors Direct’s reputation for one-of-a-kind service.
With the spring and summer months just around the corner, we asked the National Floors Direct team how to pick the right flooring material for a new project. Here’s what they had to say.
When selecting your next flooring, National Floors Direct states it’s essential to be mindful of the following factors for durability, budget, and lifestyle.
How Wet do You Expect the Area to Be?
Kitchens and bathrooms can be very damp areas, depending on who uses them. Bedrooms should be reasonably dry, as should living rooms. If you expect the area you’re renovating to be damp or occasionally wet, consider a flooring material suited to these conditions, such as ceramic, vinyl tile, vinyl planks, or porcelain.
Do You Have Pets?
If you have pets, no matter how well-behaved they are, you can expect the occasional accident. Dogs can be tough on surfaces, mainly when they are large and have long nails. Smaller pets are relatively easy on your flooring. If you have large or especially active pets, a high durability flooring such a laminate or plank vinyl may be best.
What’s Your Budget Per Square Foot?
It’s important to know how much square footage you intend to cover and select a flooring type that meets your budgetary needs. Budget flooring tends to cost less than $2.00 per square foot. The median range tends to fall between $2.00 and $5.00 per Square foot, and higher quality flooring will usually cost $5 or more per square foot.
Do You Need Low Maintenance Materials?
Low maintenance flooring can be nice, but it might not meet your style preferences. Determine how much maintenance you are willing to put into your flooring investment and choose a material accordingly.
The National Floors Direct team reminded us that Luxury Vinyl flooring is relatively affordable compared to marble and hardwood, and it is highly durable. To learn more, get in touch with National Floors Direct today.
Frank Murphy
National Floors Direct
+1 888-400-3566
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn