Rex Repass, Prominent Market Research Expert, and President of Research America, In DotCom Magazine

Rex Repass is a world-wide leader in the field, and it was awesome to have him on the series.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rex Repass, Prominent Market Research expert, And President of Research America, Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series
Rex Repass, well-known Market Research expert, and President of Research America joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series
Rex Repass has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Rex Repass joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on the exclusive and compelling video series.
Rex Repass of Research America joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Rex Repass discusses the newest offerings of Research America, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares dynamic thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Rex Repass joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Rex Repass was impressive. He has an marvelous background in Market Research. The success of Research America is a true testament to their team and remarkable approach. It was a real honor to have Rex Repass on the series. Interviewing Rex Repass was a lot of fun, educational and extremely interesting. It was great to have Rex Repass on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is my goal to provide our viewers with the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have been blessed to have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Rex Repass of Research America has a remarkably interesting background. We were incredibly pleased to have Rex Repass on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Research America. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many efficient and talented people are building amazing companies. Rex Repass and Research America are providing an exemplary service to their clients and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a peerless company. As we scout the world for motivating companies, it is always a wonderful experience for our team to meet leaders like Rex Repass that are forging an incredible path for others.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
