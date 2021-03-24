Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (23 March 2021)

1,127 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 5,393. Our positivity rate is at 22.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 123,167. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,425,377.

Nairobi has 575 cases, Nakuru 99, Kiambu 92, Machakos 66, Kisumu 47, Uasin Gishu 45, Nyeri 32, Mombasa 25, Kirinyaga 18, Nyandarua 14, Kitui 14, Kajiado 12, Turkana 11, Taita Taveta 10, Kericho 10, Meru 9, Kilifi 9, Kakamega 7, Trans Nzoia 7, Nandi 6, Siaya 4, Murang’a 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Homa Bay 2, West Pokot 2, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Laikipia 1, Kwale 1, Vihiga 1 and Busia 1.

210 patients have recovered from the disease, 110 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 100 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 90,586.

*We thank our healthcare workers for the good job they are doing to save the lives of our people.

We have recorded 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. 3 occurred in the last 24 hours while 22 are late death reports from facility record audits. Cumulative fatalities is now 2,048. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

1,090 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,224 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 135 patients are in the ICU, 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 93 on supplemental oxygen. 8 patients are on observation. 55 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 42 of them in the general wards and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). The number of those seeking hospitalization in our public and private facilities as a result of complications associated with the Coronavirus disease has in the recent weeks shot up. This means we are experiencing more cases of infections that are widespread among our communities.