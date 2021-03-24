SBI Motor Japan officially establishes its very first office in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and begins taking applications for new partnerships in the East African region

BSMO Co., Ltd. (https://BSMO-net.com/en/company/) and SBI Africa Co., Ltd. (https://SBIMotor.com/) have established the SBI Motor Tanzania office in Dar es Salaam, the very first official SBI Motor office in Africa. The group will be working in partnership with Afritel Systems LTD, which handles customs clearance and land transportation arrangements locally in Tanzania.

SBI Africa, in alliance with BSMO, has been focusing on used car exports as its core business in the African region. Thanks to this partnership, the group has already started selling cars in more than 50 countries worldwide and has achieved rapid growth, since beginning of the alliance in February 2021.

To scale the business in the region, local staff is set up ready to provide thorough support to all customers. The group is planning on recruiting distributors all across the East Africa region, as the business plans to increase the number of exports up to 10,000 units per month in the near future.

Moreover, the group has also partnered with Saint Parts Co., LTD. to provide a free repair service for cars purchased from the SBI Motor website. This new service aims to provide support for customers who may need to inspect their vehicles in Tanzania as a result of the recent change in import rules which disallows car inspection in Japan prior to export.

The BSMO x SBI Africa partnership is actively looking for new partnerships in the region as SBI Motor continues to increase its presence in Africa and beyond.

For more details on SBI Tanzania branch operations and collaborations, please visit https://SBIMotor.com/tanzania

Media Contact: SBI Motor Tanzania Office New Ushirika Tower 12 Floor Lumumba Street P.O.Box 104784 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania TEL: +255653793308 Email: info@afritelsystems.co.tz BSMO Co.,Ltd. CEO: Tadashi Shimizu 1-17-1 Toranomon Minato-ku Tokyo Toranomon Hills Business Tower 14F Business Description: Digital marketing, product branding, media business, system development, artificial intelligence (AI) product development, etc.

SBI Africa Co., Ltd. CEO: Tomoya Kitagawa 1-6-1 Roppongi Minato-ku Tokyo Izumi Garden Tower 15F Business Description: Overseas vehicle export, financial service provision in partnership with overseas financial institutions, venture capital investment targeting the African region, etc.