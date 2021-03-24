Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Grows With Increased Prevalence Of Chronic And Infectious Diseases

Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The temperature monitoring devices market is experiencing massive growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperature monitoring of individuals or suspected patients is the first mode of diagnosis for COVID-19 and is being used across various type of entities including airports, offices, clinics, hospitals, and homecare. Also, infected patients' vital signs are required to be monitored both at hospitals and at home as a primary examination to track the infection.

Thus, this increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is causing a positive impact on the temperature monitoring devices market. Certain infectious diseases like Dengue, Zika, Malaria, Ebola require continuous monitoring of temperature to give appropriate treatment and save lives. Also, the temperature of patients with other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and kidney related diseases must be monitored continuously especially when they are hospitalized, as temperature monitoring gives an overview of their body functioning. Most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has more than 19,365,157 active cases around the globe and increased body temperature is one of the main symptoms of this disease, causing the demand for temperature monitoring devices to increase by several folds. Therefore, the prevalence of chronic and infectious disease is expected to propel the market growth of temperature monitoring devices during the forecast period.

The global temperature monitoring devices market size is expected to decline from $1.61 billion in 2020 to $1.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The temperature monitoring market is expected to reach $1.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The market covered in the temperature monitoring devices market report is segmented by type into contact-based temperature monitoring systems, non-contact-based temperature monitoring system; by application into oral cavity, rectum, ear, others; by end user into hospital and surgical centers, nursing facilities, ambulatory care centers, home care, others.

Major players in the temperature monitoring devices industry are 3M Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microlife Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc, and C. R. Bard.

