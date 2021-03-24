Public Influencer Marketplace QuikPlace Is Set to Release Their Mobile App

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just a matter of weeks, public influencer marketplace QuikPlace will be releasing its iOS and Android applications or apps. The upcoming apps are designed for an easy and comfortable process of purchasing promotions on mobile phones.



QuikPlace, is, at the core of it, a platform that exists to bridge the gap between content creators and artists, record labels, and brands. The marketplace was created when Co-Founders Tanner Kesel and Alex Boro noticed that many TikTok creators were not monetizing their followings.

“We realized there was no such thing as an influencer marketplace yet, at least a public one, and thought it would be a sustainable approach. In addition, we wanted to make sure all creators on our platform were there because they wanted to be and could have the option to leave whenever they want to,” Tanner reveals.

The first of its kind, QuikPlace, has become the largest public influencer marketplace. Since its launch in March this year, the marketplace has garnered over seven hundred influencers’ trust with an overall reach of a staggering 750 million and counting. Offering immediate exposure to brands, record labels, and influencers, QuikPlace generates profit and serves as a platform for songs to go viral, and for monthly listeners and audiences to grow.

Setting themself apart from other marketplaces, QuikPlace prides itself on its transparency and individualized campaigns. The marketplace gives full control to creators, ensuring they stay in charge of their intellectual property. All creators hold the decision on whether to accept or deny promotions and can set the price for their product themselves.

“We ultimately get involved as our customer wants us to,” Tanner shares. Whether to select an influencer or to assist in writing instructions for the influencer’s promotion, the team at QuikPlace is ready to help.

Getting started in the marketplace, the client first shares his music or brand on QuikPlace. To kickstart the promotions, the client will partner with an influencer and watch as the promoted song or brand reaches large audiences on all platforms.

At a starting price of only $25, the promotions on QuikPlace’s site are affordable to the general public. No matter the budget, the marketplace’s campaign team is dedicated to boost listeners and grow an audience, assisting artists and brands in getting the most out of their financial limits.

As the demand for its services grows, QuikPlace is working on several updates and releases to better and widen its services. With an app for iOS and Android users out soon, QuikPlace is making itself available to a broader audience. The app is designed to ease the customer’s purchase process and give creators the ability to receive promotional updates through push notifications.

Aside from their upcoming app, the team behind QuikPlace also has something in store for September. Just a few months from now, QuikPlace will be expanding its platform to include Instagram and Youtube. This will allow the marketplace’s clients to transact across multiple platforms in just a matter of minutes.

Stay updated on QuikPlace’s planned releases and ventures. Learn more about the public influencer marketplace’s mobile app launch through its official website.

