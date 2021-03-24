Coal Tar Market Size to Reach USD 18.64 Billion by 2028 | Rising Demand for Coal Tar for Graphite Electrodes, and Tire Manufacturing, Specialty Oils, and Roofing Industry Applications will Drive Industry Growth, Says Emergen Research

Key players operating in the Coal Tar market are Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coal tar market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for aluminum is substantially high from automotive and aerospace industries due to lightweight and high strength properties. Increasing need to produce more lightweight vehicles to achieve higher fuel-efficiency is a key factor expected to continue to drive demand for aluminum for manufacturing various vehicle components and parts.

Increasing demand for aluminum is directly supporting growth of the coal tar market, and the trend is expected to continue going forward. Furthermore, growth of the coal tar market is expected to be supported to a significant extent due to increasing initiatives in the global aerospace industry. Aluminum alloys are commonly used to insulate satellites. The material is cost-effective and offers multi-layer insulation. Recent upsurge in the number of satellites being launched into space indicates a trend that is steadily gaining traction, and this is expected to drive demand for aluminum, and support growth of the coal tar market going ahead.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/548

Coal tar is also used for skin treatments and is used in ointments, soaps, and shampoos, because of its antifungal as well as inflammatory properties. Coal tar has also been included in the group of essential medicines and has been approved as a safe and effective medicine.

Rising demand for coal tar for production of graphite electrodes and in specialty oils and roofing industries is another key factor supporting market growth. Coal tar is an essential asphaltenes for asphalt production of asphalt. Coal tar pitch by itself is not suitable for producing road-paving asphalt owing to the material’s low ductility, high temperature sensitivity, and low resistance to wear. Coal tar helps to extend durability of blacktop and reduce maintenance costs.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2020, the government sanctioned a proposal of investing USD 29.4 Million in coal tar pitch (CTP) distillation unit of Runaya Metsource in Odisha, India.

In November 2019, Berger Paints India Limited further acquired 3.59% stake in STP LTD. and became a 95.53% stakeholder in the company. STP offers construction chemicals, concrete admixtures, coal tar-based products, waterproofing chemicals, flooring compounds and bitumen, and hence this acquisition will help Berger to expand its product offerings.

In June 2019, Thornton & Ross acquired some healthcare brands from GlaxoSmithKline, which include Savlon, emollient brand Oilatum, relief cream for itching Eurax, pediatric cough liquid Tixylix, and coal-tar based shampoo, Polytar.

North America accounted for second-largest share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to constant demand for aluminum and advancements in automotive and aerospace industries in the U.S.

Key players operating in the market are Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/548

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coal tar market based on type, application, end-user, marketing channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Low Temperature Coal Tar Medium Temperature Coal Tar High Temperature Coal Tar

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Coal Tar Pitch Carbon Black Oil Specialty Oils

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Aluminum Industry Roofing Tire Industry Paint Industry Wood Preservation Others

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Online Offline



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/coal-tar-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe



Russia



Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.

Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.

Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs