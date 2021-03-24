Proactive news headlines including Kingwest Resources, Alta Zinc, PNX Metals and Silver Mines

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:﻿﻿

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has delivered a positive scoping study for the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) in Western Australia based on open pit mining and third-party toll treatment of resources. Click here

Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) has raised $3.75 million in a strongly supported placement after receiving binding commitments from eligible professional and sophisticated investors, with funds to further advance drilling at the Gorno Zinc Project in northern Italy. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has received the green light from the Northern Territory Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade (DITT) to vary its Mine Management Plan (MMP) to allow dewatering of the pit at Fountain Head Gold Project. Click here

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) (OTCMKTS:SLVMF) (FRA:SWQ) has submitted its Mining Lease Application (MLA 601) for the development of the Bowdens Silver Project, the largest undeveloped silver deposit in Australia. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) has raised $2 million with Tennant Consolidated Mining Group (TCMG) in a placement enabling the strategic alliance over the Northern Project Area (NPA) of Tennant Creeek Project in the Northern Territory to advance towards gold production. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) continues to grow its customer base having secured several key new customers wins along with some renewals and expansion of existing customer licences. Click here

Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has intersected pegmatite dyke swarms over substantial widths in all six diamond drill holes completed at Bang I Tum (BIT) prospect within the wider Reung Kiet Lithium Project (RKLP) in southern Thailand. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd's (ASX:VAN) high-grade results from a 20,000-metre drilling campaign at its Marymia Gold Project in Western Australia's Mid-West have extended the gold mineralised system along strike and depth at three major gold corridors – Trident, PHB and Triple-P. Click here

