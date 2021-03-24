/EIN News/ --

3B FUTURE HEALTH GP S.A.R.L.

ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF 3B FUTURE HEALTH FUND II







Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, March 24th, 2021



3B FUTURE HEALTH GP S.a.r.l. is pleased to announce the launch of the 3B Future Health Fund II (“The Fund”), with Riccardo Braglia, Francesco Giavatto, Francesco Granata and Roberto De Ponti as General Partners. The Fund is focused on early stage investment opportunities in areas of high unmet patient need and follows the success of 3B Future Health Fund I, formerly known as Helsinn Investment Fund.

The investment focus for the Fund is on US and European-based start-ups working in the field of oncology and rare diseases therapeutics. The Fund aims to bring life-changing treatments to patients, driven by a sense of purpose, excellent execution, personal involvement and premium performance. Fund II is backed by the same diversified and experienced team as Fund I with a broad network and drug development knowledge; bringing together expertise in drug discovery and research and development, drug manufacturing, business development and licensing as well as investment fund management. The Fund is incorporated in Luxembourg where the anchor investors will be the Helsinn Group and the Braglia family. The Fund targets 100M EUR partnering with experienced private and institutional investors.

To learn more about the fund, visit the website here: https://3bfuturehealth.com



Riccardo Braglia, Chairman of Helsinn Group and General Partner said: “I’ve been delighted at the success of the first fund. 3B Future Health Fund II will be underpinned by the same core principles of quality, integrity and respect that characterize my family and the Helsinn Group as a whole. We are excited by the prospects of the healthcare sector and have high aspirations for this fund.”



Philippe Meloni, CEO ‎Lemanik Asset Management said: “Luxembourg Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) is once again the preferred structure to raise money in Europe for Private Equity/Venture Capital funds. We at Lemanik are really proud to have been appointed as Alternative investment fund managers for the 3B Future Health Fund II, and we should all embrace the scope of this fund that is focused on early stage investment opportunities in companies specialized in cancer treatments with the ambition to improve the life of every patient.”

About 3B FUTURE HEALTH GP S.a.r.l.

The General Partner is a private limited liability company in Luxembourg formed with and governed by Luxembourg laws. General Partner has the full power and authority to manage and represent the Fund vs third parties and has other duties that include the appointment of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) and the Scientific Strategic Advisory (SSA) and supervision of their activities.

About 3B FUTURE HEALTH VENTURES S.a.r.l, formerly known as Helsinn International Services

3B Future Health Ventures S.a.r.l. is the scientific strategic advisor for 3B Future Health Fund I and II. 3B Future Health Ventures S.a.r.l. strives to be the preferred partner to select investors and portfolio companies, motivated by a sense of purpose, excellent execution, personal involvement and premium performance. The 3B Future Health Ventures S.a.r.l. team unites over 40 years of experience across the healthcare industry. The team includes senior leaders with solid expertise in drug discovery, research and development, drug manufacturing, business development and licensing, as well as leverage expertise and network to bring life-changing treatments to patients.

About Lemanik Asset Management

Lemanik is a leading, independent UCITS Management Company and AIFM with offices in Dublin, Luxembourg, London, Milan, Lugano and Hong Kong.

Trusted by 80+ clients across the globe, with over EUR 30bn AUM, Lemanik delivers first class Substance, Governance, Risk Management and Compliance solutions to our clients.

Backed by strong shareholders with a long-term view and commitment, Lemanik is a financially strong and sound business partner to global & local Asset Managers & Fund promoters since 1971.

http://lux.lemanikgroup.com/

3B Future Health GP S.A.R.L. Lemanik Media Contact Fabio Mastrosimone Lucilla Cerioli Tel: +352 26 27 43 Tel: +39 02 89 09 49 45 info@3bfuture.com lucilla.cerioli@lemanik.lu

