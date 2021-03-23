Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented before the Company’s shareholders at the Annual & Special Meeting held today, including Board membership, appointment of auditors, and the approval of the continuance of the Company’s stock option plan, were passed.

Additionally, the Company has appointed Denis Poelzer to its Board of Directors, elected at the Company’s 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, effective March 23, 2021. Mr. Poelzer will be replacing Norm Yurik on the Company’s Board.

“We would like to welcome Denis to the Decklar Resources Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with him as the Company moves into project development. We thank Norm for his service to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Duncan Blount, CEO & Director of Decklar Resources Inc.

