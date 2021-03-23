Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
StoneMor Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • Revenues for the fourth quarter were $74.9 million compared to $58.3 million in the fourth quarter in the prior year. Full year revenues were $279.5 million compared to $257.2 million in the prior year period. 
  • Cemetery segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $10.9 million compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $11.5 million. Full year cemetery segment operating income was $35.0 million compared to $8.0 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $27.0 million. 
  • Funeral home segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.5 million compared to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $0.6 million. Full year funeral home segment operating income was $5.0 million compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $1.0 million.
  • Corporate overhead expense decreased to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to $13.0 million in the fourth quarter in the prior year. Full year corporate overhead expense decreased to $36.0 million compared to $51.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter operating income was $3.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $17.4 million in the fourth quarter in the prior year. Full year operating income was $3.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $47.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations was $5.7 million compared to $52.4 million in the fourth quarter in the prior year. Full year net loss from continuing operations was $37.3 million compared to $154.7 million in the prior year period. Full year net loss from continuing operations in the prior year period included a loss on impairment of goodwill of $24.9 million and a loss on debt extinguishment of $8.5 million.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The groundwork that was laid with our transformation initiatives, allowed StoneMor to produce another very strong quarter financially, while weathering the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw 29% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by a strong sales performance including a 20% increase in pre-need sales production. The revenue growth coupled with the continued focus on our operating initiatives and cost structure resulted in Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million in the fourth quarter, an improvement of $16.1 million versus the prior year.”

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $60.1 million of cash, including $20.8 million of restricted cash, and $321.0 million of total debt.

“During the fourth quarter of 2020, StoneMor generated unlevered free cash flow of $4.9 million and increased the value of its trust assets by $45.6 million (net of income and principal distributions) resulting in a further deleveraging of our balance sheet,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “For 2021, we have set targets of $40 million in unlevered free cash flow and $50 million in growth in our trust assets (net of income and principal distributions). From a financial standpoint, we are focused on cash generation and trust asset growth as our key drivers of long-term stockholder value creation.”

Redling added “With the recent financial success, we are excited about our opportunity for future growth. A great deal of thanks and appreciation to the StoneMor team that has persevered through a difficult environment and delivered this high level of performance for the company and the communities and families we serve.”

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

StoneMor will conduct a conference call to discuss this news release today, March 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 308-6987. No reservation number is necessary; however, due to the on-going pandemic, it is advised that interested parties access the call-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid delays.   StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call. Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 313 cemeteries and 80 funeral homes in 26 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
StoneMor Inc.
(215) 826-4438

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding unlevered free cash flow and trust asset growth targets, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to uncertainties associated with current business and economic disruptions resulting from the recent coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, its ability to identify, and negotiate acceptable agreements with, purchasers of additional properties, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need  and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, field EBITDA, unlevered cash provided by operating activities and unlevered free cash flow, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):


ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 3,386     $ (17,374 )   $ 3,341     $ (47,928 )
Less: Other gains (losses), net     129       (4,355 )     129       (7,913 )
Adjusted operating income (loss)   $ 3,257     $ (13,019 )   $ 3,212     $ (40,015 )
 

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FIELD EBITDA

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net loss from continuing operations   $ (5,677 )   $ (52,373 )   $ (37,341 )   $ (154,718 )
Income tax benefit (expense)     (1,522 )     23,363       (4,855 )     28,204  
Interest expense     10,585       11,636       45,537       45,246  
Depreciation and amortization     2,277       2,498       9,152       10,154  
EBITDA     5,663       (14,876 )     12,493       (71,114 )
Less: Other gains (losses), net     129       (4,355 )     129       (7,913 )
Less: Loss on debt extinguishment                       (8,478 )
Less: Loss on impairment of goodwill                       (24,862 )
Adjusted EBITDA     5,534       (10,521 )     12,364       (29,861 )
Less: Investment and other income     14,168       10,072       43,732       36,998  
Plus: Corporate overhead     8,956       12,962       35,975       51,107  
Field EBITDA   $ 322     $ (7,631 )   $ 4,607     $ (15,752 )
 

UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ (2,425 )   $ (11,231 )   $ 1,360     $ (37,986 )
Cash interest payments     8,851       7,795       29,212       32,239  
Unlevered cash provided by (used in) operating activities     6,426       (3,436 )     30,572       (5,747 )
Less: cash paid for capital expenditures     1,576       675       6,360       6,418  
Unlevered free cash flow   $ 4,850     $ (4,111 )   $ 24,212     $ (12,165 )
 

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash   $ 39,244     $ 34,867  
Restricted cash     20,846       21,900  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance     57,869       54,014  
Prepaid expenses     5,290       4,619  
Assets held for sale     28,575       136,695  
Other current assets     16,884       16,882  
Total current assets     168,708       268,977  
                 
Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance     75,301       72,808  
Cemetery property     299,526       300,486  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation     83,496       91,611  
Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value     501,453       477,165  
Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value     312,228       314,400  
Deferred selling and obtaining costs     116,900       110,684  
Deferred tax assets     9       81  
Intangible assets, net     55,094       56,246  
Other assets     22,248       26,910  
Total assets   $ 1,634,963     $ 1,719,368  
                 
Liabilities and Owners' Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 51,718     $ 54,854  
Liabilities held for sale     23,406       101,704  
Accrued interest     95       125  
Current portion, long-term debt     317       374  
Total current liabilities     75,536       157,057  
                 
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs     320,715       367,963  
Deferred revenues     949,164       899,989  
Deferred tax liabilities     29,652       34,613  
Perpetual care trust corpus     312,228       314,400  
Other long-term liabilities     40,081       47,836  
Total liabilities     1,727,376       1,821,858  
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Owners' equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,871,141 and 94,447,356 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     1,178       944  
Paid-in capital in excess of par value     (85,232 )     (103,434 )
Accumulated deficit     (8,359 )      
Total owners' equity     (92,413 )     (102,490 )
Total liabilities and owners' equity   $ 1,634,963     $ 1,719,368  
 

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenues:                                
Cemetery:                                
Interments   $ 16,311     $ 12,345     $ 67,853     $ 57,010  
Merchandise     15,682       11,497       60,600       59,938  
Services     18,045       14,361       65,701       62,676  
Investment and other     14,168       10,072       43,732       36,998  
Funeral home:                                
Merchandise     5,536       4,792       21,637       19,682  
Services     5,164       5,213       20,016       20,938  
     Total revenues     74,906       58,280       279,539       257,242  
Costs and Expenses:                                
Cost of goods sold     11,812       8,216       40,119       37,088  
Cemetery expense     18,279       16,010       68,654       69,828  
Selling expense     12,292       13,279       49,668       53,710  
General and administrative expense     9,298       9,764       37,970       40,830  
Corporate overhead     8,956       12,962       35,975       51,107  
Depreciation and amortization     2,277       2,498       9,152       10,154  
Funeral home expenses:                                
Merchandise     1,602       1,418       5,872       5,725  
Services     4,398       4,255       18,078       17,144  
Other     2,735       2,897       10,839       11,671  
     Total costs and expenses     71,649       71,299       276,327       297,257  
                                 
Other gains (losses), net     129       (4,355 )     129       (7,913 )
Operating income (loss)     3,386       (17,374 )     3,341       (47,928 )
Interest expense     (10,585 )     (11,636 )     (45,537 )     (45,246 )
Loss on debt extinguishment                       (8,478 )
Loss on goodwill impairment                       (24,862 )
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes     (7,199 )     (29,010 )     (42,196 )     (126,514 )
Income tax benefit (expense)     1,522       (23,363 )     4,855       (28,204 )
Net loss from continuing operations     (5,677 )     (52,373 )     (37,341 )     (154,718 )
Discontinued operations:                                
Income from operations of discontinued businesses     86       15       28,982       2,776  
Income tax expense                        
Net income from discontinued operations     86       15       28,982       2,776  
Net loss   $ (5,591 )   $ (52,358 )   $ (8,359 )   $ (151,942 )
                                 
Net loss from continuing operations per common share (basic)   $ (0.05 )   $ (1.24 )   $ (0.35 )   $ (3.91 )
Net income from discontinued operations per common share (basic)     0.00       0.00       0.27       0.07  
Net loss per common share (basic)   $ (0.05 )   $ (1.23 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (3.84 )
                                 
Net loss from continuing operations per common share (diluted)   $ (0.05 )   $ (1.24 )   $ (0.35 )   $ (3.90 )
Net income from discontinued operations per common share (diluted)     0.00       0.00       0.27       0.07  
Net loss per common share (diluted)   $ (0.05 )   $ (1.23 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (3.83 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic     117,862       42,401       106,991       39,614  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted     117,955       42,401       107,001       39,677  
                                 

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

    Year Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019  
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:                
Net loss   $ (8,359 )   $ (151,942 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Cost of lots sold     5,796       7,027  
Depreciation and amortization     9,395       10,782  
Provision for bad debt     6,275       7,559  
Non-cash compensation expense     1,481       3,623  
Loss on debt extinguishment           8,478  
Loss on goodwill impairment           24,862  
Non-cash interest expense     17,884       18,095  
Gain on sale of businesses     (29,429 )      
Other (gains) losses, net     (129 )     8,106  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
     Accounts receivable, net of allowance     (20,453 )     (8,633 )
     Merchandise trust fund     (25,988 )     (17,916 )
     Other assets     1,675       (56 )
     Deferred selling and obtaining costs     (6,376 )     (3,598 )
     Deferred revenues     61,611       36,656  
     Deferred taxes, net     (4,888 )     27,943  
     Payables and other liabilities     (7,135 )     (8,972 )
          Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     1,360       (37,986 )
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:                
Cash paid for capital expenditures     (6,360 )     (6,418 )
Proceeds from divestitures     57,343       6,255  
          Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     50,983       (163 )
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:                
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock - related party     8,800        
Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock - related party     8,200        
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred units           12,500  
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred units - related party           45,000  
Proceeds from borrowings     3,672       406,087  
Repayments of debt     (63,915 )     (366,905 )
Principal payment on finance leases     (1,561 )     (1,464 )
Cost of financing activities     (4,170 )     (17,396 )
Reduction to GP Holdings' Merger consideration due to SEC settlement - related party           (250 )
Units repurchased related to unit-based compensation     (46 )     (803 )
          Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (49,020 )     76,769  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     3,323       38,620  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period     56,767       18,147  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period   $ 60,090     $ 56,767  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 29,212     $ 32,239  
Cash paid during the period for income taxes     1,154       1,419  
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:                
Operating cash flows from operating leases   $ 3,187     $ 3,638  
Operating cash flows from finance leases     421       495  
Financing cash flows from finance leases     1,561       1,464  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Acquisition of assets by financing   $ 62     $ 2,277  
Accrued paid-in-kind interest on Senior Secured Notes (defined within)     10,572       7,867  


