Media Advisory - “Life’s Journeys” – Premiere of Revera and Reel Youth film project

Virtual launch of Age is More Western Canada films on March 25

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, Ontario, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 25 at 6:00 p.m. PDT, Revera and Reel Youth will premiere a unique intergenerational film project that brings together young filmmakers with seniors from Revera’s Parkwood Manor in Coquitlam, Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and The Wellington Retirement Residence in Winnipeg.

The theme of these short films is “Life’s Journeys” as each of our residents share the experiences that formed them into the people they are today.

The stories are part of nine specially-produced documentary films developed through The Revera and Reel Youth Age is More Film Project, a program that connects young people with older adults to create short films that touch on important themes and social issues concerning aging and ageism.

The videos will be screened publicly for the first time on Thursday, March 25 on Revera’s Facebook page at 6:00 p.m. PDT / 8:00 p.m. CDT / 9:00 p.m. EDT.

To ensure everyone remained safe and followed proper COVID-19 guidelines, all filming was conducted through Zoom video interviews between the young filmmakers and Revera’s residents. Physical distancing requirements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased isolation of people across Canada, particularly older adults. This program celebrates older Canadians and builds new intergenerational friendships as part of Revera’s ongoing effort to combat ageism through its social cause of choice, Age Is More.

WHAT: Virtual Premiere of Age is More Film Project – Life’s Journeys

WHEN: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6:00 pm PT, 8:00 pm CT, 9:00 pm ET

WHERE: Livestreamed on Revera’s Facebook page

WHO:

Residents of Parkwood Manor in Coquitlam, Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and the Wellington Retirement Residence in Winnipeg are featured in the films

from across BC and Alberta Mark Vonesch, Founder, Reel Youth

Advance Interview Opportunities:

We can arrange for you to see the films on embargo in advance and to interview the senior ‘stars’ and young filmmakers before the gala premiere. Please contact us to discuss your interests and timelines.

To get a sense of what the evening will look like, please take a look at our previous virtual gala: https://reveraliving.com/en/think-with-us/blog/building-connections.

