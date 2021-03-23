Bellicum to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Management to host webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the close of U.S. markets on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 877-407-3103 (U.S. domestic) and 201-493-6791 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The event will be webcast live and can also be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of bellicum.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors & Media section of the Bellicum website following the call.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum’s GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com.

