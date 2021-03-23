Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AURA SYSTEMS INC. RELOCATES TO NEW FACILITY

/EIN News/ -- Lake Forest, California, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems Inc. (AUSI) announced today that it has relocated to a new location in Lake Forest California.

Aura’s president Cipora Lavut said” Aura’s new Lake Forest facility is a stand-alone secure building fully occupied by the Company. This new secure facility is more conducive to the Company’s operation as the developer of Axial Flux inductive Motors and Generators that do not use any rare earth or any other kind of permanent magnets.   In addition, the new facility is well suited for advance new engineering developments being pursued by the Company for different application areas of mobile electrifications”.

Aura Systems was founded in 1987 by a team of scientists and engineers as a defense industry think-tank. Today, Aura’s AuraGen® mobile power technology is deployed in more than twenty countries worldwide, with customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the world’s leading militaries, the AuraGen® family of power technology products represent a proven environmentally conscious and economical solution for a wide range of applications.

For more information on Aura Systems, Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com or contact Cipora Lavut at clavut@aurasystems.com.


