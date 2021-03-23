LeafLabs Announces Expansion to New Headquarters

Company uses government Payroll Protection Plan to grow the business amid Covid-19 challenges

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeafLabs, an engineering consulting firm, today announced it will relocate its corporate headquarters to 1280 Cambridge St., Cambridge. Mass. The 17,800 square foot building, with a storied history that includes a time as an auto body shop, has been completely renovated to meet the needs of LeafLabs’ growing employee base and project roster. At a time when the majority of workers, including LeafLabs’ employees, are remote and the global workforce is feeling more isolated than ever, the company decided to invest in an eclectic space that will physically bring people together once it is safe to do so.



The new facility has been designed with noted architects Simeon Bruner and Daniel Raih from Bruner/Cott in Boston, whose work includes many building restorations and notable structures such as the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and student centers at Vanderbilt University, University of Chicago, University of Georgia, University of Massachusetts, Boston University, Dartmouth College, Harvard, and MIT. The building is structured to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and open communication among the staff, as well as allow for appropriate distancing with maximum ventilation to ensure safety while the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. The company plans to move in April.

“We were very excited when the opportunity to purchase the building arose,” said Andrew Meyer, LeafLabs founder and CEO. “The space is a gem, a collection of antiquities and modern amenities and fits the innovative, entrepreneurial spirit of LeafLabs perfectly. We look forward to continued growth, collaboration and problem solving as a team in our new home.”

Despite the challenges of the climate created by the global pandemic, LeafLabs has been able to retain all of their employees, fill positions, and generate new business, while maintaining and growing their solid client base. Taking advantage of the government Payroll Protection Program, the company has continued uninterrupted and been able to see many projects, including the purchase and build-out of the new space, to fruition.

LeafLabs is dedicated to helping solve the most complex problems in science and technology. The company provides strategy, engineering and product development to some of the leading organizations in the world including Airbus, Motorola and Google. Its neurosciences team works with DARPA and the NIH on grant funded research. As a group of young innovators, LeafLabs has organically grown into an incubator for new business, and as such, two startups, Pickle Robot Company and Aulera Authentication, have launched and spun off from the company. Both will be housed in the new headquarters.

About LeafLabs

LeafLabs is a research and engineering services firm that enables startups, government agencies, academic institutions and global corporations to solve the world’s toughest computing and scientific challenges. Based in Cambridge, Mass., LeafLabs has three lines of business – technology consulting services, neuroscience grant-funded research, and a startup incubator. For more information visit www.leaflabs.com

Media Contact:

Traci Massaro for LeafLabs

TAMPublicrelations@gmail.com

617-877-1293

Business Contact:

Josh Collins

Josh@leaflabs.com

610-304-0183