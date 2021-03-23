APOLAN Reports Strong Market Projections for Passive Optical LAN

New market players, product development and increased global awareness of POL and its benefits are key drivers in growth



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), the non-profit organization advocating for the education and global adoption for Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POL), today announced the findings from the Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA) Passive Optical LAN World Markets Report. The research examines POL market forecasts by region, verticals, project type and system components/powering options.



“Our POL reports provide an external and independent view of the POL market and this year’s findings did not disappoint,” said Martin Chiesa, BSRIA Senior Consultant. “The awareness of POL is at an all-time high and findings show the adoption of this technology will continue to show impressive growth, despite the slowdown experienced during the pandemic. Further industry acknowledgment of POL adoption, is additional players, such as Cisco, entering the market.”

The report shows that prior to the pandemic, POL growth in 2019 was in line with most optimistic scenario from 2015 projections. While COVID-19 has delayed market growth, the market is recovering. Findings show that the POL market will be back to as early as 2021.

Additional highlights from the POL market report include:

There is a shift in industry with POL market growth expected to expand at a faster rate than conventional Ethernet networks.

The top four POL verticals account for 87 percent of the market. The highest growth areas are in the hospitality (27 percent) and office building (31 percent) sectors, followed by government (22 percent) and student/senior residences (7 percent).

Key trends driving adoption of POL are 10G PON gaining share, strong growth in remote powering, 4 Port ONTs remaining the norm and new market players, such as Cisco, entering the market.

Asia, North America, Middle East and Latin America are the three geographical regions leading the POL global market, with the strongest growth expected in Asia and the Middle East.

“The latest findings in the BSRIA report are consistent with the remarkable interest and adoption of POL that APOLAN has seen in a number of markets,” Rich Labonski, Enterprise Sales Executive at DZS and APOLAN Chairman. “Whether its enabling Wi-Fi 6 deployments, extended distance surveillance networks, or smart-building applications, it is not a surprise that POL is proving to be a smart, efficient, and secure solution that reduces complexity and lowers cost.

The Passive Optical LAN World Markets Report is the POL industry’s most accurate research report. It is commissioned by APOLAN and BSRIA to gather data directly from the world leaders in Passive Optical LAN – including APOLAN members, manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and consulting companies.

The report is made available to all APOLAN members. If you are not an APOLAN member you can contact APOLAN to join the Association here. APOLAN membership is comprised of heavyweight industry leaders that are shaping the future of network connectivity. For more information about APOLAN, POL solutions and membership opportunities visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/.

