Announcing Viral Mitigation Solutions

Louisville, KY, March 23, 2021

The year 2020 and this nation’s battle with COVID-19 has taught us many things in the medical industry about innovation, forward-thinking, and creating new technologies to defend our lives and sense of living against this viral enemy. As our nation still faces multiple strains of this unpredictable virus, this type of proactivity is more important than ever. That’s why it gives Premier Workforce Solutions great excitement to announce the new, and very promising, Viral Mitigation Solutions system.

Viral Mitigation Solutions goes above the standard defense strategy of many traditional processes with a multi-layered and comprehensive infection prevention and control platform that is critical in mitigating the transmission of infectious disease, by significantly reducing viruses, particulates, and pathogens that cause disease. Using thermal inspection, ionic air circulation and cleaning (or aerosolized virus mitigation), and electrostatic sanitation, the platform is able to signifcanlty reduce exposure in a variety of work, entertainment and living spaces. This is not only critical for our current pandemic struggle, but for future defense against others.

“We believe Viral Mitigation Solutions is a ‘solution’,” said Nick Porter, President and CEO of Premier Workforce Solutions. “Life and living as we know it has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get back to living with new advancements in technology, science, and medical approaches that open a new door to safety, infection control and prevention, and sanitation of the places where we live, work and find fulfillment.”

Viral Mitigation Solutions consists of 5 technologies that can be used independently or in a layered fashion for the utmost protection. The technologies include:

Entrance Screening Station: A station, set at the point of entry of a facility, that performs a non-contact temperature inspection and a contact tracing questionnaire. An entrant’s temperature is scanned, and admittance is only be approved if the temperature inspection and questionnaire is passed.

The Healthy Sole Machine: A step-up platform that contains a UV light sanitizer that disinfects the soles of shoes within 8 seconds and is proven to kill more than 99% of pathogens by taking that single step onto the platform.

The Electrostatic Mist Sprayer: Specialized equipment uses a spray apparatus to disseminate an electrostatically charged mist onto surfaces to sanitize multiple surfaces. The spray is applied throughout a designated area and left on for 10 minutes, then wiped down, killing 99% of pathogens.

The Vortex–UV Device: A portable device that can be used in a variety of rooms to disinfect all furniture, fixtures and equipment with 360-degrees of coverage. With this powerful UV light, with the click of a button and about 30 minutes time, a room can be sanitized, destroying 99% of pathogens.

The Plasma Generator: An installation connected to roof-top and floor HVAC systems, which emits ions into a variety of spaces to kill pathogens, allergens, odors, aerosolized viruses, and other volatile organic compounds that can cause illnesses and irritation, reducing those particulates by up to 75% after 24 hours of usage.

To see more about the layered technology within Viral Mitigation Solutions, please click the provided video link. https://premierworkforcesolutions.wistia.com/medias/561kzq9313

The technology, science, and innovative thinking behind Viral Mitigation Solutions is about getting back to life, by protecting the places that improve living, from your home, to the office, to your school, or place of fulfillment! Premier Workforce Solutions believes, it is time to get back to living and we believe Viral Mitigation Solutions is an answer and solution.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Sara Harris, VP of Sales at (877) 748-8282

Sara Harris Premier Workforce Solutions (877) 748-8282 saharris@premierworkforcesolutionsllc.com