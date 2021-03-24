Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Trends Include Mergers And Acquisitions

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

In April 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, an American pharmaceutical company, got the approval to acquire Celgene Corporation for $74 billion. Celgene Corporation is a company that develops medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders. The transaction is expected to create a leading specialty company which would address the needs of patients with cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disease and cardiovascular disease through high-value innovative medicines and leading scientific capabilities. Such mergers and acquisitions are important trends in the colorectal cancer drugs market.

The colorectal cancer drugs market consists of sale of colorectal cancer drugs. Colorectal cancer (CRC) or bowel cancer, is the cancer affecting the large intestine and the rectum. It is also named colon tumor or rectal cancer depending upon where it begins.

The market covered in the colorectal cancer drugs market report is segmented by type into vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors, programmed cell death protein 1/pd1 ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) inhibitors, BRAF or MEK inhibitors, tyrosine kinase (TKI) inhibitors, immunomodulators, by distribution channels into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, others, and by class into immunotherapy, chemotherapy, others.

The global colorectal cancer drugs market size is expected to decline from $6.23 billion in 2020 to $6.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.2%. The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to decrease in demand for immunocompromised treatments. The colorectal cancer market is expected to reach $6.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

Major players in the colorectal cancer drugs industry are Merck & Co. Inc., Roche, Sanofi, Amgen, and Pfizer, Inc.

