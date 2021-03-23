Napa Valley Invites Wine Loving Adventurers to Plan a Visit

/EIN News/ -- St. Helena, CA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napa Valley is open for business and enticing guests to visit with more than 100 wine and tasting experiences on offer through a three-day Open the Cellar event. The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade association brings together its wineries to provide special offerings for in-person or at home enjoyment.

“We invite you to join us in the beautiful Napa Valley to experience firsthand why the wine tastes better here. Our wineries put together tempting offers that make it a great time to plan your next visit to Napa Valley now or in the future,” said Stacey Dolan Capitani, VP of Marketing, Napa Valley Vintners.

Ideal for a getaway with friends and family, Napa Valley offers a wide range of options for all wine loving adventurers. “Napa Valley’s reputation for world-class wine may be what draws visitors here, but the bucolic scenery is why people linger,” said Dolan.

Guests will enjoy winery tours and tastings safely in outdoor settings with the beauty of the region as a backdrop. For those who are not ready to travel, at home tasting packages bring the valley to life anywhere in the world and are a great way to intimately connect with the makers.

Find wines ranging from library vintages to special releases and opportunities to meet with winemakers and owners themselves. Visitors can shop the collection now and start planning their adventures with the Napa Valley winery map and trip planner.

Shopping begins March 23 at 8:00 a.m. PST and closes on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Tasting packages can be used for visits now or in the future.

Teresa Wall, Senior Director of Communications, Napa Valley Vintners

(707) 968-4210

twall@napavintners.com

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its 550 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, to provide environmental leadership and to care for the extraordinary place they call home. Learn more online at napavintners.com, and follow Napa Valley Vintners on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

