SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) and Encourages Long-Term ALGN Stockholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Align Technology, Inc. (“Align” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALGN) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Align on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Align’s common stock between May 23, 2018 and October 24, 2018. According to the complaint, during that time period Align and certain senior executive officers issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors, and “repeatedly downplayed competition in the comprehensive clear aligner space and assured the market that the Company was not making changes to respond to growing competitive threats—even as they secretly planned and implemented an undisclosed, aggressive discounting program to the Company’s core comprehensive product line” that decreased the Average Selling Price for Invisalign.

The firm’s investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Align’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to Align and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Align stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of Align's common stock prior to July 25, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/align-technology-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

