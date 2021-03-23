Custom Bible Design and Manufacturing Co., Revival AI, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Christian Startup Invites Investors to Own a Share of the Company's Profits



FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival AI (or "the Company"), a revolutionary Christian technology company focused on custom Bible design and manufacturing, today announced the launch of its first official crowdfunding campaign at https://revivalai.com . The Company will raise $12.5 million in a Regulation A Tier 2 offering round to finance their one-of-a-kind manufacturing facility for custom Bibles designed and created through their AI-based software.

The funds raised during this initial round will allow Revival AI to purchase the land for and constructing the printing and binding facility, as well as equipment, pre-launch inventory, a marketing campaign and provide working capital. The Company plans to have a direct to consumer model with public domain and licensed translations, as well as provide a white label option for select publishers and ministries. Investment is open to the public with a minimum investment of $100 USD.

"We're offering both accredited investors and everyday Americans the unique opportunity to invest in advanced technology created by and for Christians," said Bill Robinson, Co-founder and CVO of Revival AI. "Besides giving individual believers the ability to create their own high-quality, uniquely-designed Bibles, we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring Bible production back to America. What many don’t realize is that God’s Word, which is meant to set captives free, is almost entirely printed and bound in countries where their citizens are, sadly, not free. This is a problem because, by printing the Bible in China, publishers are indirectly supporting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which actively persecutes Christians in China, and is making deliberate alterations in the Scriptures to fit with communist propaganda. One of the reasons we are doing a white label option for evangelical publishers is to bring all Bible production back to the United States – not only so Bibles are “Made in America,” but so that God’s Word is protected and unaltered. This is a commitment that we have at Revival AI; we will not change God’s Word - no matter who tries to wrongfully infringe on the rights of freedom and religion clearly defined in the U.S. Constitution."

The Company intends to fundamentally change the way Christians purchase and experience God’s Word. They also plan to give 10 percent of profits to Christian non-profits, missions and ministries, as well as allow Christian ministries and individuals the ability to earn 10% on referred sales. In addition, the owners also have a commitment to using AI-based translation software and technology in the translation of God’s Word through their non-profit, Reformation Bible Society ( www.reformationbiblesociety.org ). These translations will then be verified by native speakers and placed in the public domain to be freely used.

About Revival AI

Founded in 2018 by husband and wife team, William and Kristin Robinson, Revival AI is revolutionizing Bible design and manufacturing. With their fully functioning custom Bible software, and the plans for their custom Bible facility ready, the Company is excited to take the next step in opening a 33,000 square foot, one-of-a-kind facility in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. The company is also serious about doing the most good. Revival AI will be giving a minimum of 10% of their profits to Christian non-profits and ministries, as well as offer Christian ministries and everyday Christians the opportunity to earn 10% on referred sales. They will defend the truth in the Bible and bring advancement to a methodology that has hardly changed since the days of Gutenberg.

Legal Notice:

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities referenced herein. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A link to the qualified offering circular and related offering documents is provided herein, and all prospective investors should carefully review these materials, which includes important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in Revival AI. These securities have not been recommended by the SEC or any state securities commission or regulatory authority, nor has any commission or regulatory confirmed the accuracy of the information contained the offering materials.

The information is provided for convenience only, is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in Revival AI. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investor's independent research. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in Revival AI, or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment. In addition, prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting or other advisors to determine whether an investment in Revival AI is suitable for them.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company’s business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.