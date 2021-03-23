ScholarShare 529’s “College Countdown” Provides Resources for Underserved Students

New information can help students overcome challenges to higher education

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScholarShare 529, California’s official college savings plan, today introduced new content and resources to help underserved students navigate their paths to higher education. The initiative is an extension of ScholarShare 529’s ongoing commitment to helping this student population. The content is part of the ScholarShare 529 College Countdown program, which launched in October to help families transition their teenagers to and through college. The new material aims to support these students at a critical time, as many students across the country are less likely to enroll in college than their peers, and less likely to graduate when they do enroll.



“It is more important today than ever before for underserved students to understand and prepare for the challenges they may face on their journeys to higher education,” said California State Treasurer Fiona Ma. “Our goal is to offer solutions that can help families reach their higher education dreams.”

ScholarShare 529 defines “underserved” as students who are underrepresented on college campuses because of the additional challenges they face in being admitted to and thriving in college. This definition commonly refers to students who are from low-income households, first-generation college attendees, and/or black or Latinx students. ScholarShare 529 also includes other student populations, such as those who identify as LGBTQIA and non-native English speakers, who haven’t been traditionally included in the definition.

The new content covers wide-ranging issues and includes:



