Xendurance Releases Essential, the Newest Breakthrough in Anti-Aging Supplements

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendurance, the provider of high quality, rigorously tested supplements for every lifestyle, today announces the release of its newest product Essential. The company is proud to bring this supplement to market, based on cutting-edge anti-aging science. The ingredients in the formulation were meticulously chosen to provide powerful antioxidants that fight aging and inflammation on a cellular level, balance pH levels, reduce oxidative stress (which is one of the leading causes of degenerative disease) and improve VO2max, a reflection of total body health.

“People today are eager to find a fountain of youth that not only helps them look younger longer, but also keeps their bodies operating at peak performance and optimal health,” says Jason St. Clair, chief executive officer of Xendurance. “Essential is exactly that, in one supplement. Our bodies work best when they’re alkaline and have less inflammation, and Essential helps bring them to this state. It’s no exaggeration that this breakthrough can improve longevity as well as the quality of the years we live.”

Results of a third-party double blind placebo control test revealed that Essential successfully reduced oxidative stress by 39%, thus reducing risk of degenerative disease and helping to delay aging. It was also found to help alkalize the body, which in turn promotes mental alertness, reduces candida growth, improves memory, generates healthier tissues, ensures proper functioning of cells, supports heart and lung function and can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and muscle degeneration. Xendurance carefully selects each ingredient in its products for optimum performance and quality, placing an unrelenting premium on health from the inside out.

“I ran three of the tests for this product and, I have to say, I was blown away,” says Anna Sparks, customer & Xendurance business builder. “The results we saw after testing Essential made it clear that it’s as close to the holy grail of supplements that you can get. This product is so intentionally designed, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact it has on the health and well-being of so many.”

Xendurance Essential is available for purchase today at https://xendurance.com/products/essential.

About Xendurance

Founded in 1998 and based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Xendurance is known for creating high quality, rigorously tested supplements for every lifestyle. The company crafts its products with a proprietary blend of natural and organic ingredients, while avoiding artificial ingredients, dyes, flavors and sweeteners. All products are built at research dosage levels and many carry the LGC certification from Informed Sport. Xendurance prides itself on championing three pillars of health for its products and customers, including whole foods, exercise and quality supplementation to create an ecosystem for optimal health and performance. For more information, please visit https://xendurance.com/.

