Leading Cybersecurity Provider, eSentire, Joins Cloud Security Alliance

eSentire joins global cloud security community to further best practices, adoption of Managed Detection and Response among enterprises

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, Ontario, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, category creator and the leading global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services provider, today announced that it has become a Corporate Member of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). CSA is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

“We’re excited to join CSA and share our experience and knowledge, so as to move the needle forward in protecting organizations and individual computer users against the growing array of cyber threats,” said Kerry Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, eSentire. “For 20 years, we have been detecting, containing and eliminating cyber threats and keeping our customers’ critical data and applications secure. As a member of the Alliance, we now have the opportunity to work alongside other top cloud security experts and contribute to the very important goal of ensuring that the cloud is safe for all businesses and individuals.”





Organizations are faced with a constant stream of cyber threats from nation states and for-profit threat actors. Simultaneously, they’re challenged to find enough cybersecurity talent to fill critical internal security roles. eSentire assumes that burden for organizations — stopping breaches, containing threats, and minimizing business risk. eSentire's cloud-native MDR services give customers around-the-clock, proactive threat hunting across their networks, endpoints, cloud, and hybrid environments, eradicating the blind spots traditional technologies miss and safeguarding all aspects of their business. Its comprehensive cloud security solution stops attacks across both infrastructure and applications, actively managing enterprises’ cloud security posture, detecting emerging threat tactics, and, unlike other cloud security providers, rapidly remediating critical cloud misconfigurations and neutralizing attackers.





“We’re extremely pleased to have eSentire join the CSA and share the expertise that comes from being a leader in the MDR space,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. “Increasingly, organizations are realizing the benefits of moving to the cloud and are taking advantage of more agile and technology-driven environments. The best practices gleaned from eSentire’s holistic approach to security will contribute greatly toward creating a more secure IT environment.”





eSentire protects the critical data and applications of over 940 organizations in 69 countries from current and emerging cyber threats. Its award-winning managed detection and response services consist of the patented, multi-signal correlation capabilities of the company’s Atlas Extended Detection and Response (XDR) cloud platform, 24x7 threat monitoring, real-time cyber hunting led by experts and automated threat response capabilities.





Please read our latest blog post about planning for a cyber breach, Planning Through Recovery: 5 Things to Keep in Mind on CSA’s blog, authored by Bryan Sartin, Senior Vice President, Chief Services Officer for eSentire. Sartin heads the company’s cyber investigations, digital forensics, and incident response capabilities, including breach remediation consulting.





About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.





About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., founded in 2001, is the category creator and world’s largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company, safeguarding businesses of all sizes with the industry-defining, cloud-native Atlas platform that removes blind spots and enables 24x7 threat hunters to contain attacks and stop breaches within minutes. Its threat-driven, customer-focused culture makes the difference in eSentire’s ability to attract the best talent across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native skill sets. Its highly skilled teams work together toward a common goal to deliver the best customer experience and security efficacy in the industry. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

Elizabeth W. Clarke eSentire elizabeth.clarke@esentire.com