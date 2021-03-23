Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Predictmedix, VolitionRx, Newrange Gold, CleanSpark and Snowline Gold

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

- VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO says company in ‘strongest-ever financial position’ to pursue ‘many milestones’ click here

 

- PsyBio Therapeutics Corp (CVE:PSYB) starts process development of its biosynthetic formulation of norbaeocystin, an analogue of psilocybin click here

 

- Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCMKTS:SNWGF) reveals details of its Tosh Gold Project in the Yukon click here

 

- BMEX Gold Inc (CVE:BMEX) (OTCMKTS:MRIRF) (FRA:8M0) names new interim CEO as it reports latest drill results from King Tut gold project click here

 

- CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) implements more than $1.7M in new contracts following its acquisition of Solar Watt Solutions click here

 

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) says initial results from Validcare CBD study shows no evidence of liver toxicity click here

 

- Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GBLEF) (FRA:5GE2) expects drilling to begin in May at Lovelock mine battery metals project in Nevada; to submit permit amendment application click here

 

- Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTC:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) subsidiary Weather Telematics forms partnership to push its road safety alert system toward commercialization click here

 

- Newrange Gold  Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) (FRA:X6C) completes IP survey at flagship Pamlico project in Nevada and enlarges property click here

 

- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABM) establishes new development center in Nevada click here

 

- Maverix Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) (TSE:MMX) (FRA:7781) posts 4Q and FY2021 results showing record revenue and strong profits from its royalty assets click here

 

- ME2C Environmental Emissions Corp (ME2C Environmental) (OTCQB:MEEC) announces new technologies under development to improve REEs processing in North America click here

 

- KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) notes filing of provisional patent for non-lethal munitions technology system click here

 

- BTU Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) (OTCMKTS:BTUMF) further expands ground next to Great Bear Resources in Red Lake gold camp click here

 

- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) completes initial sampling on its Smokey Lithium property in Nevada click here

 

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) expands US supply and distribution agreement with Geocann for products utilizing  VESIsorb technology click here

 

- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) reveals results from deepest and best drill hole to date at Sunday Creek project in Australia click here

- Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) enters into an automation and reagent supply agreement with MAJL Diagnostics click here

 

- LeanLife Health Inc (CSE:LLP) (FRA:LL1) (OTCPINK:LNLHF) says cans of Mike Tyson-branded Iron Energy to arrive in Los Angeles next week click here

 

- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) to add new functionality to its Dynamic Regulatory Compliance prizing engine to support uses in Mexico click here

 

- Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) signs letter of intent to buy coronavirus screening platform developer Symp2Pass in $5M deal click here

