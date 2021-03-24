U.S. Launch of the Privacy Risk INDEX™ for the Fortune 1000
Debbie Reynolds, “@DebbieDataDiva” has teamed up with Privacy & Cookies for the U.S. launch of the Privacy Risk INDEX™ for the Fortune 1000.
The development of this tool to create high-level insights and transparency will help businesses identify and address potential risks which are vital to business success and winning customer trust.”NEW YORK, NY, US, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural launch is an effort to create awareness and provide C-Suite decision-makers, risk leaders and privacy professionals with a new tool to assess any website for any organization, not just the Fortune 1000, and their privacy focus on laws such as the GDPR, CCPA, CPRA, VDPA, etc.
To be published on April 1st, 2021, this INDEX is a new International standard for reporting the privacy risk impact from the use of non-consensual cookies and similar tracking technologies. It is the first to provide an independently calculated Privacy Risk Score, enabling organizations to quantify their online privacy risk.
Regsiter to join the preview event, discssions at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mbur1vgYQ0i-9DH64MJA7A
Providing some early insight, Debbie Reynolds, a renowned Global Data Privacy expert and a leading advisor to Fortune 1000 companies, revealed that “Raising awareness to C-Suite decision-makers and executive boardrooms is vital to the success of businesses on privacy issues which is why I am working with Privacy & Cookies to launch the INDEX.
Reynolds continued, “The Privacy Risk Score, which forms the basis for the INDEX, gives any business an easy way to quantify and start to mitigate the risks. This is also an excellent framework for businesses to adopt when evaluating Data Privacy and Data Protection maturity.”
Lawrence Shaw, CEO of Privacy & Cookies, said, “Companies must rethink Privacy, not just to avoid the attention of the regulator, legal action and fines, but to grow their businesses and build trust with an ever more privacy-conscious public.”
Transparency and earning consent are at the heart of brand trust, and those that respect Privacy will be the ultimate winners in our digital economy.
The unfortunate fact is that organizations have spent millions on Privacy, but many have yet to realize the value of their investments – we’re looking to change that,” Shaw added.
The Privacy Respect INDEX™, which will be published quarterly, allows companies to track their progress to reduce privacy risks.
Debbie Reynolds Consulting LLC will exclusively publish the Fortune 1000 Privacy Respect INDEX™ for its U.S. debut on April 1st, 2021.
Debbie Reynolds, “The Data Diva,” is the Founder, CEO, and Chief Data Privacy Officer of Debbie Reynolds Consulting LLC. Ms. Reynolds is a world-renowned technologist, thought-leader, and advisor to Multinational Corporations for handling global Data Privacy, Cyber Data Breach response, and complex cross-functional data-driven projects.
Ms. Reynolds is an internationally published author, highly sought speaker, and top media presence about global Data Privacy, Data Protection, and Emerging Technology issues. Ms. Reynolds has been named to the Global Top 20 CyberRisk Communicators by The European Risk Policy Institute in 2020 and recognized as one of the stellar women who know Cyber by Cybersecurity Ventures in 2021.
https://www.debbiereynoldsconsulting.com
datadiva@debbereynoldsconsulting.com
Privacy & Cookies was founded in 2016.
Press contact: Rob Andrews, Commercial Director: - randrews@rethinkingprivacy.com (m) +44 7771 848294
Privacy & Cookies provides intelligence-driven automation to help companies understand their risk position, the first step in delivering compliance faster and at a lower cost.
Rob Andrews
Privacy & Cookies
randrews@rethinkingprivacy.com