Scott Cooper Scholarship Awarded To Middle School Teacher at the International School of Dongguan

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scott Cooper Scholarship is pleased to announce that Nicole Pinard is the latest award winner.Nikki Pinard born and raised in the Pioneer Valley, Massachusetts. She attended UMass Amherst where she got a Bachelors's degree in Sustainable Food and Farming. After she graduated, she moved to China where she became a teacher. Nikki will be attending Mount Holyoke College in the Summer of 2021 to earn her Master’s of Art in Teaching with a concentration in Middle School Science. Nikki hopes to incorporate her skills and knowledge from her farming degree into her middle school science classes."I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship. Returning to school for my Master’s in Teaching is a dream-come-true," said Nicole Pinard, "No one before me in my family has completed a degree, therefore this support towards my Master’s couldn’t be more appreciated. Thank you for helping me pursue my dreams to impact my community and influence the next generation of young learners."The scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on one of three topics:(1) If you could add an amendment to the Constitution, what would you add?(2) If you were to give a very important speech or a TED talk, what would it be about?(3) Pick a quote that describes a lot about you, and explain why you connect with it.Nicole's winning essay is titled, "Eleanor Roosevelt – Great Minds Discuss Ideas; Average Minds Discuss Events; Small Minds Discuss People" and can be read on the Winning Essays page of the Scott Cooper Scholarship website.LATEST SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITYThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship just announced its newest opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics by April 30, 2021, and the winner will be announced on May 15, 2021.(1) If you could spend a day with agents from ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement), what advice would you give them?(2) Have you ever participated in a Mannequin Challenge? If yes, why? If no, why not?(3) GOP Florida Senator Rick Scott just called on Olympic sponsors to demand that the 2022 games be moved out of China. Do you agree?ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER SCHOLARSHIPThe Scott Cooper Scholarship is an arm of the Scott Cooper Miami Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on “forgotten communities” throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott Cooper Tallahasee partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message.The Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest.

