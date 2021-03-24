Construction to Begin on U.S. Highway 14 between Wall and Cottonwood

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Contact: Robert Farrell, Project Engineer, 605-381-7393

QUINN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on a 15-mile section of U.S. Highway 14 approximately two miles east of Wall will begin on Monday, March 29, 2021. The work will take place between mile markers 114 and 129.

The project includes the construction of a traffic diversion to minimize delays during the replacement of a box culvert, drainage improvements, upgrading existing guardrail, and the replacement of the asphalt roadway.

Border States Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor on the $6.2 million project.

Motorists are encouraged to be attentive, follow posted signs, and drive safely.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

