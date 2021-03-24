VARStreet Announces Integration with Zebra Solutions
VARStreet users can now source, procure and sell Zebra Technologies products efficiently.
Integrating with Zebra Solutions allows VARStreet users to manage multiple data streams effortlessly and easily procure and sell Zebra Technologies products from multiple sources.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet, a premier provider of cloud-hosted business management solutions for IT and office supplies resellers announced integration with Zebra Technologies which facilitates a seamless flow of transactions between VARStreet’s eCommerce, sales quotation, CRM and catalog modules and the manufacturer.
The direct integration with Zebra Technologies ensures that VARStreet users who sell Zebra products gain greater work efficiency. They can send purchase orders to Zebra Technologies electronically through their VARStreet application, and once processed the status and tracking codes from Zebra Technologies will be automatically synced on VARStreet. Important product, customer, shipping and transaction information flows seamlessly between VARStreet and Zebra eliminating the need for manual data entry, and enabling your resources to gain a massive performance edge and more time to focus on sales.
Direct import from the Zebra Technologies product catalog combined with VARStreet’s advanced sales quoting tool will shorten the turnaround times as accurate quotes can be delivered quickly. Establishing the cost of goods (CoGs) sold directly from Zebra Technologies becomes extremely easy and efficient with no discrepancies in pricing between Zebra Technologies and distributors.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc. said, “We have always been a technology-driven company arming our customers with innovative solutions that enhance the sourcing, procurement and selling of IT and office supply equipment.” He added, “Integrating with Zebra Solutions allows VARStreet users to manage multiple data streams effortlessly and easily procure and sell Zebra Technologies products from multiple sources like vendors, distributors or the manufacturer, etc.”
In addition to Zebra Technologies, VARStreet also has direct integrations with Cisco Commerce Workspace and the Dell Premier Portal for seamless quoting, procurement and order processing.
They have catalog integrations with popular Zebra Technologies distributors like Arbitech, Bluestar, Comstor, Ingram Micro, S. P. Richards Company, ScanSource, Supplies Network, Synnex and TechData. Their distributor catalog also includes over 45 other IT and office supply distributors in the United States and Canada with over 7 million products from all popular manufacturers like HP, Dell, Cisco, Microsoft, Lenovo, Logitech, Samsung, Motorola and many more.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
