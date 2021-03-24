Music Nonprofit The Jazz Bakery to Launch Social Media Events to Educate and Inspire Global Jazz Fans During Pandemic
The Jazz Bakery is on a mission to ensure that music performance and education continues to thrive in spite of the pandemic’s impacts.
My hope for our future live streamed concerts is that audiences from all over the world can have access to these wonderful artists. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life before the pandemic seems like a distant memory, slowly fading away to make space for a new kind of normal. For almost a year now, measures have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Activities that are deemed as “non-essential” no longer take place, thus leaving people with little options for activities and entertainment.
— Ruth Price
Fortunately, new outlets and communities are being created everyday to help ease day-to-day life.
The Jazz Bakery, a nationally recognized non-profit organization, revered both for its founder, Ruth Price, and its high quality live performances, is on a mission to ensure that music performance and education continues to thrive in spite of the pandemic’s impacts.
On the heels of a successful career in music, Price founded the Jazz Bakery in 1992. What started out as an idea to keep jazz music alive transformed into an informative, entertaining and inspiring organization set on maintaining the legacy of this music genre for generations to come.
“When covid hit, the Jazz Bakery had concerts booked through Feb of 2021. All concerts had to be cancelled which had a huge impact on our financials as well as our connection to audiences and musicians,” commented Price.
Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, with its most recent performances taking place at Santa Monica’s Moss Theater after seventeen years of hosting concerts exclusively in Culver City’s Helms Bakery complex, the organization has plans to introduce live streaming concerts via Instagram, Facebook, and potentially other means as well.
"We experimented with an online concert with Sam Hirsh, and it was very successful. We had viewers from all over the world which was amazing to see,” she added.
Throughout the years, famous performers have graced the audience with their presence. From Adam Rudolph, famed percussionist and composer, to pianist Myra Melford, jazz band The Heat Brothers and Grammy winner Diane Reeves, the list goes on and never stops growing.
The Jazz Bakery has truly evolved into a community for jazz lovers. Fans, not only in L.A but nationally, have been eager to get back to hearing shows and immersing themselves in this authentic world of music.
To keep with the tradition of live performances while remaining creative vis-à-vis the approach to music and keeping up with the times, the Jazz Bakery will soon be incorporating virtual streaming to ensure that every person, of every age, gets the chance to experience and explore this world and come together in the midst of this crisis. In their words, “we believe that a world with Jazz, is a better world.”
"My hope for our future live streamed concerts is that audiences from all over the world can have access to these wonderful artists. We want the Jazz Bakery to remain visible and viable to the community and to provide access and equity which is very important to us,” reinforced Price.
This is why, moving forward, there are plans to collaborate with influencers across the world to live stream music and performances in hopes of keeping their legacy alive and reaching music lovers globally, bringing the meaning of a good time back into the life of jazz fans.
About Ruth Price and the Jazz Bakery:
Ruth Price is an American Jazz singer and director of the Jazz Bakery which she founded in 1992. Ruth has decades of accomplishments in the jazz music genre and culture. She has performed with famed jazz performers and acts and has a wide discography under her belt. She has also appeared on TV throughout the 60’s and 70’s both as herself in musical specials and as an actress in popular shows of the time. It is through her uncompromising vision that the Jazz Bakery has achieved international claim.
