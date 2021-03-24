The Nations Baking Best Friend Scales Up After Stellar Growth

Britain Loves Baking

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many firms are struggling during the pandemic, one British business is bucking the trend by enjoying massive growth. Britain Loves Baking have seen orders jump by 400% in the last quarter and doubled its workforce to keep up with the demand for its delicious baked treats.

The 9-month-old baking firm is about to move to much larger production facility which will also house its trade and private label business. The company has taken over a 1,250 square foot production facility in its current Park Royal location and will be fitted out with a click and collect window, three production lines and an automated wrapping area.

The new space also boasts a test kitchen where it will host BakerVision its new live stream for demonstrations, kids bake along classes and its social feeds, so customers can live video chat with the baking team.

Having a dedicated private label production enables the company to expand, beyond the production and fulfilment they manage on behalf of several charities and clients including World of Zing, Bakers Bundle, its own Kids Loves Baking. To much larger corporates and organisations wanting to engage their home working staff, create baking activities for their kids to do while their parents are working or as part of wellbeing programmes to help teams reduce stress and anxiety.

Founder Greg Wixted said: “I never imagined us growing this quickly, we have had a huge jump from steady organic growth to producing 1000’s of boxes a month. This left us with huge operational challenges to ensure a safe working environment for everyone.

We were working 24 hours day in 3 shifts, now we can return to just one and still have space to treble in size. Having our own test kitchen will help speed up our NPD cycle and with BakerVision we can now hear, see and collaborate with our customers live ,7 days a week and this really is a first for our industry ,as is our contactless drive in & collect window for delivery and courier partners.

He added “Our growth really is down to the passionate team of people who work here and our customers who have helped grow and keep us focused on our purpose which is, to try to make every baking moment exceptional for everyone.”

Britain Loves Baking makes over 30 home baking boxes, kits and baking experiences ranging from, Make Your Own Easter Eggs, Easter Egg Hunt Baking Challenge, American Donuts, Home Bread Baking Kits to Kids Baking Boxes and countless tasty treats in between. All the recipes are rigorously tried and tested, the ingredients are weighed out and measured, come with step-by-step instructions and only the finest ingredients are used in their hand packed boxes.

The full range of top-quality baking kits is available here: https://britainlovesbaking.com.