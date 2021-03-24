Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

CASE#: 21A100932

TROOPER: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

                                                                            

DATE/TIME: 03/22/2021 2138 hours

LOCATION: Westford, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Kenneth Noyes

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 22 , 2021 at approximately 2139 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Williston Barracks, responded to a physical altercation in the Town of Westford. Upon arrival Troopers discovered Kenneth Noyes had assaulted a family member. Noyes was subsequently taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

Per order of the court, Noyes was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility. Noyes is scheduled to appear at the Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division on March 23, 2021 at 1030 hours.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility  

MUG SHOT: Yes                                                                     

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: March 23, 2021 at 1030 hours

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

