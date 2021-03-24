Derby Barracks/ Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500870

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:03/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lindsay lane, Derby

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Nathan J, Martinez

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/23/2021 at approximately 1441 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the bike path located off of Lindsay Rd in the Town of Derby, for a report of a person in possession of stolen property. Through investigation it was revealed the accused Nathan Martinez, was in possession of a stolen bicycle. Martinez was subsequently arrested and taken to the Derby barracks for processing. Martinez was released with a citation to appear in court on 04/20/2021.

During investigation, Troopers recovered two more bicycles. If anyone is missing or reported their bicycles stolen please contact the Derby Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE