Derby Barracks/ Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500870
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:03/23/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lindsay lane, Derby
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Nathan J, Martinez
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/23/2021 at approximately 1441 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the bike path located off of Lindsay Rd in the Town of Derby, for a report of a person in possession of stolen property. Through investigation it was revealed the accused Nathan Martinez, was in possession of a stolen bicycle. Martinez was subsequently arrested and taken to the Derby barracks for processing. Martinez was released with a citation to appear in court on 04/20/2021.
During investigation, Troopers recovered two more bicycles. If anyone is missing or reported their bicycles stolen please contact the Derby Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
