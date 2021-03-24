Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301106         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                             

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191         

 

DATE/TIME: 03/23/21 at 1745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Donald Myers                                                

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/23/21 at approximately 1745 hours Vermont State Police received a report from a concerned citizen advising that a male had stopped his vehicle in the travel portion of North Road in the town of Waitsfield and appeared to be intoxicated. Upon arrival to the scene Troopers located the operator of the vehicle, identified as Donald Myers of Moretown, a short distance away on foot. A subsequent investigation revealed that Myers was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 04/08/21 to answer to the charge of DUI #2. He was later released into the care and custody of a responsible adult.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/21 at 1200 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2, Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

