Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/23/21 at 1745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Donald Myers

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/23/21 at approximately 1745 hours Vermont State Police received a report from a concerned citizen advising that a male had stopped his vehicle in the travel portion of North Road in the town of Waitsfield and appeared to be intoxicated. Upon arrival to the scene Troopers located the operator of the vehicle, identified as Donald Myers of Moretown, a short distance away on foot. A subsequent investigation revealed that Myers was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 04/08/21 to answer to the charge of DUI #2. He was later released into the care and custody of a responsible adult.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/21 at 1200 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court.

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

