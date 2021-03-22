National Safe School Reopening Summit to Include President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and More

The U.S. Department of Education (Department) today announced that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver pre-taped remarks during the virtual National Safe School Reopening Summit, which will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 12 p.m. – 3:30 p m EDT. The Summit is one of a series of steps the Department is taking to provide support and resources to schools as they work to reopen quickly and safely and equitably address the academic, social, and emotional needs of students most impacted by the pandemic. The Department is partnering with the Learning Policy Institute to provide research support for the Summit, and the event is open to the public. Those interested in attending can register here. Participants in the Summit include:

President Joe Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris

Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States

Dr. Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, President and CEO of the Learning Policy Institute

Students, educators, and representatives from school districts across the country

The Summit will feature:

Welcome remarks from the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden

Lessons from the Field - Implementing CDC’s K-12 Operational Strategy to Keep Students, Educators, and Staff Safe

Representatives from Cleveland, Ohio and New York City, New York will highlight effective school and district reopening approaches that have a focus on equity.



Participants: Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Technical Assistance from CDC and ED - Implementing CDC’s Guidance to Keep Students, Educators, and Staff Safe

Technical experts from CDC and ED will discuss CDC’s K-12 Operational Strategy, ED’s COVID-19 Implementation Handbook, and other resources; answer common questions; and clarify misconceptions.



Participants: Dr. Greta Massetti, Co-Lead of the Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force for CDC COVID response, Donna Harris-Aikens, Senior Advisor for Policy and Planning for the Department of Education



Moderator: Jessica Cardichon, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development for the Department of Education

Pre-taped Remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris

Lessons from the Field - Supporting All Students: Addressing the Academic, Social, and Emotional Needs of Students with a Focus on Equity

Representatives from Cajon Valley, California and Tulsa, Oklahoma will share promising strategies to support the social, emotional, and academic development needs of students, with a particular focus on students who have been historically underserved and who have experienced the greatest disruption from the pandemic.



Moderator: Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, President and CEO of the Learning Policy Institute.

Remarks by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

Pre-taped Remarks by President Joe Biden

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP by sending an email to press@ed.gov by COB on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. This is a public event, and all attendees can register here. Closed captioning and ASL interpreters will be available throughout the entire Summit, and the event will be livestreamed on the Department of Education’s YouTube channel.