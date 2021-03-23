Team Qhubeka name lineup for Brugge-De Panne

The Dane, whose road racing abilities are mirrored by his starring role on the track, forms a vital part of the engine-room that will be looking to deliver the likes of European and Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo, Germany’s Max Walscheid and leadout man Matteo Pelucchi in to the final stages of the highly-anticipated race.

It’s an event in which crosswinds are likely to play a factor over the 204.4km route, and should make for an exciting spectacle.

The additional firepower for Team Qhubeka ASSOS will come from fellow Dane Andreas Stokbro together with Dutchman Bert-Jan Lindeman and Poland’s Lukasz Wisniowski.

We would like to extend our thanks to Michael Prior for his video submission of our lineup for the race and for his continued support of the team and the Qhubeka Charity. You can view that here (https://bit.ly/3d47Fc2).

Lineup [squad numbers]:

Lasse Norman Hansen [44]

Bert-Jan Lindeman [02]

Andreas Stokbro [08]

Giacomo Nizzolo [33]

Max Walscheid [13]

Matteo Pelucchi [27]

Lukasz Wisniowski [99]

Lasse Norman Hansen

I’m looking forward to going into a sunny edition of De Panne tomorrow, but it looks like there will be some wind playing a factor. That said generally the weather looks to be good, so at this point it would point towards the race finishing in a bunch sprint. I’m looking forward to play my part in getting success for the team, however the race may develop.

More generally I’m really happy in the team. I’m really enjoying the atmosphere and the Ubuntu style in the races. Its a good and professional environment with space for having fun on the bike.

Hendrik Redant – Sports Director

It can be a very interesting race especially if there’s going to be a lot of wind – and if the weather’s good or bad. Tomorrow we’re expecting no rain and the wind to be “average” but it will still create quite a bit of damage in the peloton because there is quite a stretch of narrow roads and there’s always crosswinds.

It was a race which I won once – a long time ago! – but the sport’s changed drastically but for us I think we will be looking to see how far as a team we’re able to ride with the peloton if it doesn’t break up.

I reckon, weather dependent, it’s going to be a big group for a sprint and then with Nizzolo, Walscheid and others we have guys who can go fast. The plan will be for Nizzolo as our fastest guy but first of all he has to be in the big break, if that happens, and I think tomorrow we’ll create chances for a good result.

