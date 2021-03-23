State Board Briefed on ESSA Waiver

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold a special working session on Thursday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m to discuss a proposed federal waiver for assessment and accountability. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Weeks ago, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced its intention to request flexibilities to requirements for statewide assessments and accountability under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The plan includes a one-year waiver from administering required statewide assessments in English language arts, literacy, mathematics, science, and alternate assessments for students with cognitive disabilities. It also includes waiving statewide assessment participation requirements, and accountability, school identification, and reporting requirements and selected report card provisions based on data from the 2020-21 school year as specified in the Department of Education's Accountability Waiver template.

OSSE will meet with The State Board to discuss the waiver and provide recommendations for the waiver request.

The State Board encourages members of the public to watch the working session and submit written comments about the waiver so that they can be included in the letter that the SBOE will provide to OSSE.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. ESSA Waiver

i. OSSE Proposal

IV. New Business & Other Discussion

V. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

