rfxcel Accredited as IT Company by Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media
Accreditation is the latest success for rfxcel’s team in Moscow, solidifying the company’s position as the leader in Russian supply chain complianceRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rfxcel, a global leader in digital supply chain traceability solutions, today announced it had received accreditation as an IT company from Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media. It is the latest in a string of official designations for the company, which last year earned official partner status with Russia’s Center for Research in Perspective Technologies (CRPT), which operates the country’s National Track and Trace Digital System (Chestny ZNAK).
rfxcel qualified for IT company accreditation as a developer and implementer of computer software and databases within Russia. Specifically, the company maintains its rfxcel Traceability System, an award-winning digital supply chain track and trace platform, and project databases for its customers, which include large, well-known pharmaceutical and consumer goods customers.
The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media develops and implements national policy and legal regulations in telecommunications; mass media; publishing, printing, and distribution of printed media; IT; and personal data processing and Internet governance. As an accredited IT company under Russian law, rfxcel qualifies for certain insurance and tax benefits and access to support and programs that fall under the Ministry’s purview, including participating in domestic IT industry activities and international cooperation initiatives.
rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood said the accreditation solidified the company’s status as the leader in Russian supply chain compliance. “Our team in Moscow has reached yet another milestone,” he said. “They’ve achieved so much through hard work and a single-minded dedication to fully understanding Russia’s regulatory landscape — no simple task — and making sure our clients are always compliant, always set up for success. I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished with this accreditation and am excited to see what’s next for us in Russia.”
Last year, rfxcel earned official partner status in 10 of the 11 industries for which the CRPT has chosen partners: medications, footwear, tires, light industry, perfumes, dairy, bottled drinking water, bicycles, wheelchairs, and tobacco. To be named an official integration, software, and tested solution partner for medications, members of the Moscow team met with the CRPT to demonstrate the rfxcel Traceability System, answer technical questions, and share examples of compliance reports. After an internal evaluation, the CRPT notified rfxcel that it had validated its solution and designated the company as an official partner on its website.
Victoria Kozlova, general director of rfxcel’s Russian operations, added that the accreditation should be another indication to companies that rfxcel was “their best option for success in the Russian market, no matter their industry. Enforcement of labeling requirements for light industry products began in January. Regulations for dairy are due to go into effect in July, September, and December. Rules for bicycles are also set for September. Recently announced pilots for beer and food additives are slated to start next month. There’s always a lot going on in Russia, and our team is always prepared to help.”
For more information about rfxcel’s solutions for Russian compliance and the rfxcel Traceability System, contact Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Herb Wong at hwong@rfxcel.com and visit rfxcel.com.
About rfxcel
Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies build and manage their digital supply chain, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as track and trace, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the United Kingdom, the EU, Latin America, Russia, India, Japan, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.
Herb Wong
rfxcel Corporation
+19253956879 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
rfxcel: A Leader in Patient Safety through Traceability