Joey Klein, Inner Matrix Systems CEO Celebrates Major Milestone as Power Series Surpasses 400 Members

Joey Klein, Inner Matrix Systems CEO, announces that the highly coveted Power Series Membership offering is now at over 400 total subscribing members and rising

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With years of training in martial arts and meditation, Joey Klein’s career has centered on training people to manage their inner game to perform at the level they want to achieve. As the founder of the personal mastery training system, Inner Matrix Systems, Mr. Klein is committed to giving people access to creating the life they want to live.

Thanks to Inner Matrix Systems training, more people can bridge the gap from where they are in life to where they want to go. Today, Mr. Klein is happy to announce that Inner Matrix Systems’ Power Series Membership offering is now over 400 members strong.

Memberships launched at the end of 2020 and give people ongoing access to daily action plans and inner training, along with in-person and virtual weekend intensives hosted throughout the country.

Including Power of Focus, Emotion, Vision, and Intuition, you can participate in the Inner Matrix Systems’ foundational courses to ensure your preparedness for the future. As a personal mastery program, the Power Series focuses on strengthening the most important aspects of self.

As you discover how to hone your self-reliance, you will become empowered to take action in areas of your life that you never imagined were possible. Inner Matrix Systems gives you the tools and training needed to find not only strength but balance, as well.

How does it do this? Inner Matrix Systems works to rewire, train, and align your nervous system in a way that helps you channel the very best of your thought strategies.

Members of the Power Series benefit from both in-person training and virtual classrooms. Certified Inner Matrix Systems Trainers offer private sessions, as well. All four of the series’ foundational courses are delivered via quarterly weekend intensives and weekly multimedia training classes.

And now that the Power Series has reached the milestone of surpassing 400 members, more people just like you will benefit from the powerful teachings of Joey Klein. If you are ready to create the life you desire, become an Inner Matrix Member today.

About Inner Matrix Systems

Inner Matrix Systems, based in Denver, is a personal mastery training system for high achievers. For more than twenty years, IMS has delivered a proprietary methodology that rewires, trains, and aligns the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results. CEO, Joey Klein and IMS have worked with more than 80,000 individuals from around the world through both live and online training programs, as well as one-on-one coaching. Clients have included: Boeing, IBM, Dell, Google, Panda Express, Coca Cola and The World Health Organization. Joey is the author of The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results (June 2021).