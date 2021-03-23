Grenada Signs Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Deal with RDIF

Collaboration agreement between Russia and Grenada allows for the distribution of 1 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for the CARICOM region

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, March 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaboration agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) allows for the initial distribution of 1 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for the CARICOM regionThe Government of Grenada represented by the Ministry of Health and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, have announced a cooperation agreement designed to facilitate the registration and distribution of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Grenada and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region.Sputnik V adenovirus vector vaccine was developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology for SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) (the “Vaccine”).As part of the agreement, the parties agree to organize the initial supply of up to 1 million doses of the Vaccine (one dose to be deemed to comprise injections of Ad5 and Ad26) to the region under the authorisation from the RFID and the Institute. Grenada will serve as a local centralized distribution point in the region and undertake the logistics and regulatory approval for the Vaccine.Derived from the human adenoviral vector-based platform, the Sputnik V vaccine uses two different vectors for the two shots of the vaccination. It provides immunity for longer than the vaccines with the same delivery mechanism for both shots.The Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in more than 50 countries. Countries in North and South America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa have made requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine.As of February 2021, vaccination with Sputnik V has started or is starting in more than 20 countries besides Russia, including Argentina, Hungary, Bolivia, Algeria, Montenegro, Paraguay, Venezuela, and others."The agreement between Grenada and the RDIF will help the CARICOM population obtain access to a coronavirus vaccine with an efficacy of almost 92% created using a proven and well-studied platform of human adenovirus vectors," H.E. Oleg Firer, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Grenada added. "Grenada’s diplomatic mission in Moscow is the only fully accredited mission of CARICOM in the Russian Federation and we are proud of our accomplishment to deliver vital medicine to the region."