FrontGate Media Reaches 20 Year Milestone
Leading Marketing Agency serves as Gateway to the Christian Audience
It has been my honor to see the results of our efforts deeply impact people in both large and small ways working hand-in-hand with world-changing organizations and individuals.”ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where companies are struggling with the pandemic, the seismic shift of brick and mortar to digital, and tectonic cultural and generational changes, FrontGate Media is continuing to expand their client-base and is proud to be celebrating 20 years as a marketing services firm.
— Scott A. Shuford, Chief Engagement Officer of FrontGate Media
Scott A. Shuford founded FrontGate in 2001 after a successful 10+ years in music and film with Frontline Music Group, Diamante Distribution, and the sale of one of the first Christian music sites, Gofishnet.com to Crosswalk.com. Initially begun as an offshoot of FrontGate Creative, his full-service ad agency known for its work with IHOP, World Vision, Del Taco, OCTFCU and others, FrontGate’s mission was born to impact culture by creatively connecting companies with the Christian audiences they sought to influence.
When asked about favorite projects over the years, Shuford responded, “It’s tough to choose. We strive to move every client forward in their lifecycle, from the leading organizations in their fields to the startup entrepreneur, author, or ministry. I’ve learned that almost every endeavor we work on has value and makes a significant difference in people’s lives.”
“There are three that make me smile whenever they cross my mind. First, when the tsunami hit at Christmas in 2004, as I watched the news with family, I knew I’d get a call from World Vision. Within 48 hours, during everyone’s Christmas vacation, our team coordinated and sent millions of tsunami relief emails. Being able to help immediately for such a catastrophic event is one of my greatest joys. Second, in our work for El Rey Jesus, we transformed a school backpack giveaway from a church-based pick-up day helping 750 families to a Miami media event reaching 12,000 families and engaging 10,000 church members through neighborhood-based small groups. Finally, as part of our work for Pope Francis’ “Wake Up!” spoken word album, we created one of the most culturally, ethnically, and denominationally diverse devotionals ever published. Featuring 7 amazing Faith leaders, the devotional helped people engage with the Pope’s messages. Provided free to everyone, direct and through YouVersion’s The Bible App, it is still engaging readers today 7 years later.”
Born at a time when digital began to grow in popularity, FrontGate was the first independent digital media group. It is the only group to be founded by a marketer for the purpose of promoting Christian products, services and causes, rather than by a publisher for the purpose of publishing content. An early differentiator was the firm’s preference for sites and events with high engagement, not merely large traffic.
The group found success in bringing together hugely popular web sites, events, and magazines starting with iTickets.com, Women of Faith’s conferences, and Christian Musician, expanding to include Youth Specialties, K-LOVE’s Christian Music Planet, Gospel Music Channel, Winter Jam, several Summer music festivals, tours and more. Today, the network reaches over 10 million UVM, 20+ million email subscribers, and millions of social followers through market leaders including Israel365, GOD TV, The Washington Times, NewReleaseToday, iTickets, Blue Letter Bible, Worship Musician, and more.
The firm continued to evolve. Early on, clients began to request Public Relations services after seeing the releases and coverage FrontGate was achieving for itself through announcements about client campaigns and media outlet milestones. In 2007, just one year after the founding of Twitter and 3 years after “The Facebook”, the firm found the opportunity to become first Christian agency to provide Social Media services. As success with client ad campaigns continued, Media Buying requests began to come in to deliver the entire Christian audience. After years of advertising, public relations, event marketing, and social, the firm came full circle to Founder Scott A. Shuford’s history as a full-service agency offering Brand Strategy Development. More recently, as influencer marketing continues to impact the market, the proprietary FrontGate Women’s Blogger Network was founded followed by the firm’s exclusive Christian Influencer Group, Facebook Street Team development, and last but not least, award-winning video production from FrontGate Moving Pictures (Emmy®, REMI, ICVM, ICFF, & CIFF awards.)
With the firm’s unique focus on engaging the Christian audience, rather than serving one or two industry verticals, FrontGate’s client base spans multiple categories including working with ad agencies, start-ups, non-profits and causes, pastors and churches, movie studios and indie filmmakers; publishers and authors; travel; music labels, artists and managers; retailers; education from elementary to continuing ed, and more.
Serving from 20-40 clients each month ranging from complex brand development campaigns to single ad runs, FrontGate has worked on more than 5,000 campaigns. They have served a diverse clientele including such notable Agencies as Carat, Tocquigny, Media Storm, DigitasLBi, Redbird, and others. Non-profits include National Day of Prayer, Focus on the Family, AARP, Advancing Native Missions, Israel charity World Emunah, Open Doors, Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs, Gospel for Asia, Pre-Born, PureHOPE, and World Vision which honored the firm as their #1 emedia partner for 6 six years in a row. Publishing clients include Tyndale, HarperCollins’ Thomas Nelson, Zondervan, and W Publishing; B&H (Lifeway,) Moody, Barbour, Baker, Deep River, and others, as well as hundreds of independent authors. Movie campaigns include: The Passion of the Christ, The Chronicles of Narnia franchise, Heaven Is For Real, God’s Not Dead, Son of God, Soul Surfer, The Young Messiah, Roe V. Wade, the Word Films roster, PureFlix, Cinedigm, and more. Church-related work spans coast to coast from Pastor Rick Warren‘s Saddleback Church team in CA to Apostle Guillermo Maldonado’s El Rey Jesus in FL. Leaders in Christian education include Liberty University, Dallas Theological Seminary, Fuller, Biola, Bridgeway Academy and more. Clients are based around the world in the U.S., Israel, England, Ireland, and Australia.
FrontGate’s unique focus has resulted in accolades including numerous features in respected publications such as ADWEEK, The Daily Beast, Direct Marketing News, Orange County Business Journal, and more. In 2014, FrontGate was awarded the Internet Advertising Competition’s (IAC) highest honors for Best Marketing Website overall and Best Faith-Based Website. The firm has been recognized repeatedly in the IAC and WebAwards.
Lori Heiselman
FrontGate PR
+1 714-553-5181
email us here