Impact Acquires Trackonomics, Boosts Publisher Commerce Content Capabilities
Acquisition accelerates Impact’s market leadership position in publisher partnership technologyLONDON, UK, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact, the global leader in partnership automation today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Trackonomics Ltd, the leading e-commerce software automation and data attribution solution designed for content publishers. This acquisition enhances Impact’s publisher technology capabilities through the Partnership Cloud.
For some of the largest and most recognisable names in digital commerce transformation, Trackonomics provides full-funnel revenue attribution at the page and the link level - telling publishers exactly how every page is generating income or losing it. This technology enables publishers to make better and quicker decisions: what to write about and who to partner with across all segments and networks in the industry. It’s also clearly resonating among publishers as Trackonomics has doubled its revenue and client roster in the past 12 months.
“The consumer backlash against disruptive and let’s face it, annoying ads, has led to Google’s upcoming changes to tracking cookies and Apple’s privacy updates, which most would agree is a move in the right direction...unless you ask marketers,” said David. A. Yovanno, CEO at Impact. “But content publishers have innovated new content formats that introduce a degree of authenticity that has been missing in traditional advertising. Brands now have opportunities to leverage that consumer trust through partnerships with these content publishers.”
The most successful publishers maintain their audience’s trust by adhering to their own integrity standards and ensuring the brand or product they endorse aligns with their publication and most importantly, audience.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Impact - a company that has technology and innovation in its very foundation, and a strong global presence that can bring Trackonomics to new publishers across the globe,” said Hanan Maayan, CEO at Trackonomics. “Together, we will continue to build game changing products for influencers and commerce-centric publishers, work to reduce deal friction and increase volume and velocity across our industry.”
Impact has led the partnership category creation, adding new 577 new clients in 2020 and in the past few years has enhanced its platform offerings through the acquisitions of Mediarails and most recently Activate, an influencer marketing platform.
About Impact
Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership life cycle, including discovery, recruitment, contracting, engagement, fraud protection, optimization, and payment processing for enterprise partnerships. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as TUI, Ticketmaster, SecretEscapes, Starling, KwikFit, Virgin Experience Days and HelloFresh. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA, in 2008, Impact has grown to more than 500 employees worldwide. To learn more visit www.impact.com.
About Trackonomics
Since its founding in 2014, Trackonomics has been committed to making affiliate e-commerce a primary monetization channel for publishers around the world. Trackonomics empowers leading publishers with a suite of tools designed to create, analyse, and optimise affiliate content at scale, supporting revenue diversification. Trackonomics is headquartered in London, England, with another office in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more visit www.trackonomics.net.
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7908182122
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn